Musician with passion for the incarcerated

LOCAL gospel musician, Abraham Matuka says he is planning a fundraising show to raise money for young offenders incarcerated at Hwahwa Prison to enable them to sit for their O and A Level examinations.

BY TAFADZWA UFUMELI

In a wide-ranging interview with NewsDay last week, the award-winning artiste said he had a passion for the prison ministry.

Matuka said his vision was not only to create music that touched people’s hearts, but to also help in the rehabilitation of inmates, so that they access psycho-social support in and out of prison.

“It has been great to minister in prison and share the gospel with inmates. I chose ministering in prison because I felt if people outside need love and encouragement, what more of people who are inside? I also feel it’s time to give hope and love to these people,” he said.

Matuka has brought in a former prison inmate into his band and recorded a single titled Totenda Nyasha with her, as a way of encouraging society to accept and help rehabilitate former prisioners.

“I’ve always had passion to support the girl child and women, and I will continue doing this,” he said, adding that he has also helped former female inmates to secure business opportunities.

The musician has rubbed shoulders on stage with local gospel greats including Mechanic Manyeruke, Mathius Mhere, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi, Lawrence Haisa and international acts such as the late Lundi Tyamara and and Sifiso Ncwane.

With four albums — Tonamata (2006), Ndovimba Nemi Mwari (2009), Vhinira Yesu (2012) and Totenda Nyasha (2017) — Matuka said he was currently working on a new album, which will be released in April.

Matuka won a humanitarian award for social responsibility because of his work ministering the gospel through music at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, female prison in 2015. After the 2015 presidential pardon in 2015, he organised a meeting with female beneficiaries of the amnesty to encourage relatives and communities to welcome the ex-prisoners.