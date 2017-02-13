How I met my partner: The story of the burnt toast

It was a Wednesday night and the day after would be a public holiday. My happy-go-lucky girlfriend that I was staying with just could not stand staying at home that night, I love my sleep, it’s all I ever really want to do. This particular night, she was having none of it so she arranged for a hang out plan with a friend and he and a friend came to pick us both up, she absolutely insisted.

I decided to have my standard quick dinner in those days, toast and syrup, just in case the food would come late wherever we were going (it actually then did, neat plan huh?). I burnt my toast but really wanted it and they came too early so I couldn’t do a re-run and I had to eat on the go. My first words to the two strangers as we quickly jumped into the back seat were, “Burnt toast, anyone?” They said no but thought it was funny and it became the headline of that encounter ever since.

We got to our destination and the one stranger quickly got out to come and open the door for me, a man after my own heart, I was really touched that this gallantry actually still existed and then I heard him speak, that voice, I fell in love with him right away. We had a nice informal dinner and talked at length, all we saw was each other in that room, I guess he fell in love instantly too. It turned out to be a very successful night, the beginning of something really awesome and I am glad that for that once I had decided not to stay in that night. There is a whole lot more…..but I would have to write a book but this is the summary of how I met my Mr. Fantastic

Regards,Melody