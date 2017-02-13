How I Met my husband

In November 1965 I was asked by my friend to go on a blind date to go to the movies with her and her partner and his friend. They came to collect me and as my husbands car was in front he led me to his car and we proceeded to go to the drive in. A couple of kilometres down the road his car broke down and we all piled into the other car. It was quite a tight fit but we had a good time and on the way back home he asked for my phone number which I gave him even though I was no sure of his name, but thought it was Bert. I found out his name was Gilbert. A week later he phoned and we went out together for three years before getting engaged and finally got married in November 1968. We have been together since then and are now both in our seventies.

Rosemary Quevauvilliers