Good start for Ngezi Platinum

PAMPLEMOUSSE . . . . . . (1)1

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS . .(1) 1

NGEZI Platinum Stars got off to a good start in their maiden Caf Confederation Cup adventure after earning a one-all draw in the first leg of their preliminary round clash against Pamplemousse in Mauritius yesterday.

By Sports Reporter

The Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side got off to a flying start when they raced into the lead through Liberty Chakoroma, even though the home side managed to equalise and force a share of the spoils.

Chakoroma converted from the penalty spot after Kelvin Bulaji had been fouled inside the box.

Ngezi Platinum Stars paraded new acquisitions that include the former Dynamos pair of Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi.

It was the visitors who took the early initiative, taking the game to their opponents and Pamplemousse, however, remained resolute in their defending and began to carve out some good chances. In the end their efforts were rewarded with a goal that levelled matters before the break.

The platinum miners will return home with their heads high after scoring a crucial away goal that will come in handy in the return leg at the Baobab Stadium at the weekend.

With the result Ngezi Platinum will now need to avoid a scoring draw to advance to the first round of the competition, while an outright win will put them through.