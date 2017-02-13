Every Christian’s success and achievement handbook

Title: Spiritual Laws of Manifestation

Author: Wellington Ilunga

Publisher: Faithland Publishers, South Africa

THE gospel of Jesus Christ transcends generations and has spread across international borders, with the number of Christians multiplying on a yearly basis, as people search for peace, fulfilment and an understanding of the mystery of this life and the afterlife.

REVIEWED BY BRIAN KAZUNGU

However, regardless of this noble pursuit, the reality and wellbeing of some Christians the world over have been, and continues to be, characterised by failure, poverty, pain, ridicule, torment and embarrassment.

Such a reality has to a notable extent been and can still be attributed to a lack of understanding and to the misapplication of the laws that define, determine and govern the day-to-day activities of Christians relative to the Bible, which is the believer’s supreme book.

This lack of understanding and the misapplication of Biblical laws is because the Bible, just like the Constitution of any nation, needs people with special knowledge, experience and revelation in a given subject to share their insights so that fellow mankind can clearly understand and act correctly.

As such, in order to deal with this lack of understanding, a local pastor, Wellington Ilunga, has penned a book titled the Spiritual Laws of Manifestation.

Here, the author shares deep insights and explains the meaning and application of Bible principles for the common good of all in the community just like it was done in the days of Ezra: “Also Jeshua and Bani and Sherebiah, Jamin, Akkub, Shabbethai, Hodijah, Maaseiah, Kelita, Azariah, Jozabad, Hanan, Pelaiah, and the Levites, caused the people to understand the law: and the people stood in their place: So they read in the book in the law of God distinctly, and gave the sense, and caused them to understand the reading.” (Nehemiah 8:7).

The Spiritual Laws of Manifestation is a compilation of eight chapters packed with concisely narrated revelations around critical issues that every Christian must know and correctly apply in order to live a productive, fulfilled and prosperous life.

The book is broken down into seven chapters — Before Manifestation, Law of Attraction, Law of Summoning, Bringing the Manifestation, Law of Pursuit, Law of Impartation, Law of Harvest and After Having Done All, Stand.

In this book, Ilunga says even though some Christians can be found struggling in life, it is important to still understand that by virtue of repentance, a person’s being is automatically transformed into a life of abundance.

He then goes on to highlight, using befitting Biblical and real life examples, that the manifestation and realisation of fruitfulness, multiplication and abundance needs to be unlocked and be activated by and through the knowledge and understanding of spiritual laws that govern life.

In the chapter, Before Manifestation, the author identifies religion, wrong teachings and tradition as some of the roadblocks that have been and are still interfering with the wellbeing of most Christians through blindfolding believers from recognising and identifying the spiritual laws that govern the reality of mankind.

He argues that before possession and access to abundance, there are laws and principles that must be upheld in order to guarantee the stated possession and access to what is already divinely yours in the same way that you follow banking procedures to withdraw your own money from a bank.

In the Law of Attraction and the Law of Summoning, he goes to length about how a person’s thought pattern or mind-set influences his or her daily circumstances in the same way that the words that a person utters consciously or unconsciously have a commanding effect on his or her reality especially in the future.

Under the Law of Attraction, which is premised on one’s thoughts, he says that the things that are drawn towards you in the journey of life are attracted to you by the portrait that you paint in the figment of your imagination and as such it is important to guard your mind.

In the chapter, Bringing the Manifestation, the author contends that merely knowing the rules as well as thinking and affirming positively is not enough to guarantee the manifestation of your dreams since these must be coupled with informed action in order for you to achieve success.

While narrating and explaining the Law of Pursuit and the Law of Impartation in the Laws of Spiritual Manifestation, Ilunga says you must pursue or follow the footsteps of achievers and interact with people who have a special gifting or anointing in your area of need.

He then warns against pride, greed and the kind of familiarisation with people which makes you to concentrate on their weaknesses instead of benefitting from their giftedness since these attributes can limit you from partaking of the anointing, which is upon both achievers and the clergy.

Having described anointing as the transfer of divine grace operating in an individual’s life to another person so that the recipient can operate as effectively as the former, he further highlighted that impartation can be transferred through association, partnership and the laying on hands.

Before signing off the book by encouraging believers to stay strong and remain patient in the pursuit of their goals regardless of prevailing circumstances, Ilunga in the Law of Harvest says that your input or seed in a given pursuit determines your output or harvest.

Fused with a good command of vocabulary and clarity of contents, the Spiritual Laws of Manifestation is definitely every Christian’s success and achievement handbook that is bound to positively and progressively redefine the believers’ approach in the transformation of personalities and societies.