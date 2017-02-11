Makoni businessman rehabilitates roads

Aspiring Makoni North MP and local businessperson David Tekeshe has started a programme to rehabilitate roads seriously damaged by incessant rains.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Local farmers have been hardest hit by the poor roads, as they were failing to transport their produce to Harare and other markets. Villagers were also facing difficulties accessing clinics and hospitals.

Tekeshe said the repairing of the roads was his way of giving back to the community.

“I have sacrificed my personal resources to repair roads. The roads are in a bad state. I have mobilised youths in my constituency to repair the roads and I am very happy with their commitment. We are working as one community and are a united front,’’ the MDC-T activist said.

“We decided to start with roads leading to Weya Hospital because we fear there could be loss of lives. The roads are in a very bad state. We have been told that the one ambulance they have is failing to negotiate the roads.”

Timothy, a tomato and potato farmer, said he was struggling to transport his produce to Harare due to the poor state of the roads.

“We are stranded because of the damaged roads. Our tomatoes and potatoes are rotting, forcing us to sell them locally at very cheap prices to avoid further losses,’’ he said.

The farmers applauded Tekeshe’s initiative to hire youths in Chiendambuya and Headlands to rehabilitate the roads.

Taurai Chimbiri of Chausema Village Ward 5 said they were failing to reach the nearby Weya Hospital due to poor roads.

“We travel almost four kilometres to the hospital, but the ambulance is no longer able to reach our village. There was a pregnant woman we had to transport to hospital in a scorch cart,” he said.

MDC-T Ward 5 councillor and ward development committee chairperson, Phinous Muzembe also commended the aspiring MP for coming to the rescue of the community.