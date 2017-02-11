Mwerahari dumps DeMbare for ZPC Kariba

Premier Soccer League giants, Dynamos have been dealt another blow, with defender, Obey Mwerahari, dumping the club in favour of a return to ZPC Kariba.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mwerahari missed training for three days and it emerged yesterday he had found a new home at ZPC Kariba.

An informed source said yesterday the defender signed a deal with the Kariba outfit yesterday.

Mwerahari immediately started training with the club.

“Mwerahari is here in Kariba and training with the team. He has signed a contract and the club may be in a position to shed more light,” the source, who asked not to be named, said.

ZPC Kariba coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, would neither deny nor confirm, saying: “I am not the one who is supposed to be speaking about those issues, talk to the club leadership.”

Dynamos team manager, Richard Chihoro, professed ignorance, but confirmed the player had not been reporting for training. “I am not aware. What I know is that he has not been coming for training in the past three days,” he said.

Dynamos have also lost first-choice goalkeeper, Tatenda Mukuruva, who left to join South African Premiership side Cape Town City. The Glamour Boys have already lost midfielder, Bret Amidu to FC Platinum, while Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi joined Caf Confederations Cup representatives, Ngezi Platinum, a situation which has left coach, Lloyd Mutasa, with a depleted squad.

Mutasa has been forced to conduct trials in a bid to beef up the team ahead of the new season.

It is feared Dynamos could lose other players, who have not signed new contracts with the club struggling to raise signing-on fees.

There are some senior players, who are disgruntled over the delay in payment of salaries and signing-on fees and are unsettled.

Some of the players have failed to report for training due to lack of bus fare since there was a delay in payment of salaries.

DeMbare could sign former How Mine defender, Victor Kamhuka, who has been training with the club.