Zim women team confident of WC ticket

The Zimbabwe women cricket team will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to their ICC Women World Qualifier campaign with a big win against minnows Thailand in a crucial Group A encounter in Sri Lanka today.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Zimbabwe remain confident of booking a ticket to the 2017 ICC Women World Cup despite losing to rivals Ireland by 119 runs in the first group encounter on Tuesday.

Initially, the Trevor Phiri-coached ladies had targeted wins against Ireland and Thailand to be assured of progress to the Super Six stage of the competition in a group that also has hosts Sri Lanka and India.

Now they have to take a different route to achieve the target of qualifying for a maiden appearance at the World Cup set for England in June.

“Our ambitions are still to qualify for the World Cup despite the setback against Ireland. It’s one of those things in the game and now we just have to take a different route to get there,” captain Sharne Mayers told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“We have had to regroup and focus on the next game and we are going to go out there and very attacking in tomorrow’s game. We need to make the most of this game, get a big win and get back on track.”

If Zimbabwe win today, they will still need to beat either Sri Lanka or India to entertain any hopes of making the Super Six stage.

India currently lead the group with two wins from two matches after beating hosts Sri Lanka and Thailand, while Sri Lanka are in second place following their win against Ireland yesterday.

Zimbabwe will play Sri Lanka today before winding up the group campaign against India on Monday.

The top three teams in the group will progress to the Super Six stage, where the battle for four World Cup tickets is set to reach the climax.

Group B comprises South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.