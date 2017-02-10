‘Zanu PF won’t listen to opposition parties’

The Zanu PF youth league has vowed to disregard any opposing voice against President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday that will be celebrated at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School in Matobo district on February 25.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Addressing journalists in the capital yesterday, secretary for youth affairs, Kudzanai Chipanga, said they would disregard concerns by members of the public, including those coming from Matabeleland, over the government’s unwillingness to address the Gukurahundi issue.

“We do not listen or take heed of calls from the opposition political parties. We expect the opposition parties to do that because that is their job to oppose whatever Zanu PF is doing,” he said.

“As Zanu PF, we have had many programmes and our party led Zimbabweans to liberate this country and they were opposing. Zanu PF led the land reform programme and they were opposing. Our party is doing the indigenisation programme and they are opposing and our party is even giving farmers inputs to enhance food security and they are opposing.

“That is their duty to oppose, but that does not stop us as a ruling party from exercising our powers to govern this country. Our job is to govern this country and theirs is to oppose.”

He said preparations for Mugabe’s bash were now at an advanced stage, with each of the 10 provinces having been tasked to self-fund and ferry an average of 10 000 delegates to the event.

Chipanga said a fundraising dinner would be held next Friday. He said it was difficult to come up with a budget considering that they were expecting a “bumper” crowd.

He also said Zanu PF youths in all provinces would convene on February 22 for a clean-up exercise.

“As our proud way of acknowledging His Excellency’s unmatchable achievements and his unwavering commitment to the people of Zimbabwe and Africa at large, the youths, in particular, shall have a clean-up campaign on February 22 to be carried out in all the 10 provinces,” Chipanga said.

He said the youths were still awaiting the finalisation of their resolutions to declare February 21 a public holiday and the renaming of Harare International Airport after Mugabe in honour of his contribution to the country’s liberation.