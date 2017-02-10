Theatre paBridge refurbishment complete

EDZAI Isu Trust is set to roll out Theatre paBridge events following a successful clean-up of a disused footbridge at Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield to ensure unemployed youths can channel their energy into art.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Edzai Isu Trust founding director, Tafadza Muzondo, said he was happy that, after a few hiccups, renovations at the disused footbridge were now complete and they were ready to set the ball in motion.

“Initially, we had been ambitious to expect the theatre to be up and running by November last year, since we already had seed funding from Africalia, but there were processes that could not move as fast as we wanted,” he said.

Muzondo said the trust started a campaign to clean-up the footbridge last year in a bid to convert it into a community theatre venue, which would be officially launched on World Theatre Day in March.

Muzondo said Theatre paBridge would cover all forms of the performing arts including music, poetry, comedy, and dance with a bias towards theatre.

“Growing up in Highfield, meeting at the bridge used to be the in thing and we would share a lot as young people.

In July last year, I looked at the footbridge, which had literally been turned into a toilet, and saw a bridge of opportunity for creative works and the community,” he said.

Muzondo said established and upcoming artistes, as well as international acts, would premiere at Theatre paBridge to showcase their talent.

He expressed confidence that the bridge would retain its original purpose as a footbridge open to the public, making theatre accessible.

The project was funded by Edzai Isu Trust, with backing from Africalia Belgium, facilitated by Nhimbe Trust.