Senior police officer arrested

Mbare Police officer in charge of traffic, Violet Sigauke has been arrested on allegations of receiving a bribe after receiving a marked $50 from the Police Internal Investigations Department.

By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Sigauke is expected to appear in court today.

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed Sigauke’s arrest.

She said this showed the police force was against corruption.

“This person was arrested by police officers and will be taken to court like any other criminal. The police have a zero tolerance to corruption and, as we arrest we do not look at hierarchy or position in the force, but the crime committed,” she said.

Sigauke’s lawyer, Ashley Mugiya confirmed that his client was in police custody.

“My client is facing allegations of receiving a bribe and is set to appear in court tomorrow [today],” Mugiya said.