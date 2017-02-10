Mushosho appointed Old Mutual rest of Africa CEO

Old Mutual Emerging Markets has appointed Jonas Mushosho as chief executive officer for its rest of Africa business. The appointment is with immediate effect.

BY staff REPORTER

Old Mutual rest of Africa includes all countries in Africa, except South Africa. The 13 countries falling under this ambit are Zimbabwe, Malawi, Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Nigeria and Ghana.

Prior to this appointment, Mushosho doubled as CEO for Old Mutual Southern and East Africa, as well as for Old Mutual Zimbabwe.

Old Mutual Emerging Markets interim CEO, Iain Williamson said Mushosho had been tasked with spearheading Old Mutual’s vision of becoming a financial services champion in Africa.

“With our strong and growing presence on the African continent, the time is right to return our business in the rest of Africa under one overall structure that will allow us to unlock more opportunities,” Williamson said.

“Mushosho is exceptionally well-qualified to take up this position. A chartered accountant and MBA graduate, Mushosho has been a mutualite for the past 26 years and has critical knowledge and experience in insurance – both life and short-term – and banking that will come in handy in driving our Africa strategy forward and in strengthening our footprint on the continent.”

Mushosho will be based in Harare and retains his responsibilities over the Zimbabwe business.