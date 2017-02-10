Muchenje chases Champions League glory

When Moses Muchenje took over the Caps United armband from Method Mwanjali last season, his target was to become a championship-winning captain.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Caps United were crowned Premier Soccer League champions at the end of the season and Muchenje joined an elite league of Makepekepe captains to have lifted the coveted trophy after the late Shacky Tauro, Silver Chigwenje, David Sengu and Laughter Chilembe.

This week, Muchenje begins the quest to go one step better than his predecessors, as the Green Machine begin their Caf Champions League campaign with an away match to Lesotho champions Lioli on Sunday.

With the championship-winning feat now a distant memory, Muchenje is gunning to be the first club captain in Zimbabwe to lift the Caf Champions League.

“Our hope is to go one step better this season, as we compete in the Caf Champions League. I will be happy, as captain, to lift the Caf Champions League Trophy and I think as a team we have what it takes to win it,” the 24-year-old skipper told NewsDay Sport in an interview recently.

Not only is he excited about the prospects of probably winning Africa’s ultimate club football prize, but the possibility of being scouted for bigger leagues.

“And just playing in the Caf Champions League may change our careers for the better because we will be playing some of the best teams on the continent. Who knows, maybe some of us could end up playing in bigger leagues?” he added.

Caps United have always struggled on the African Safari and in three appearances so far, their best has been reaching the second round back in 1997 and 2005.

Should Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges beat Lioli in a two-legged preliminary round fixture, they will meet five-time African champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first round, where the winners progress to the group stages.

Makepekepe have played a number of international friendlies to fine-tune for African safari, including Mozambican side Feroviarrio de Beira, and Zambia’s Zanaco FC and Red Arrows.

After losing former vice-captain, Stephen Makatuka to South Africa First Division side Amazulu, Chitembwe has roped in midfielder Ronald Chitiyo, defender Last Sithole and goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba.

Muchenje also declared that the team would do whatever it takes to retain the domestic championship this season.

“And to show people that it was not a fluke winning the league title, we are aiming to hold on to this trophy for a few more years. We also understand that it will take hard work and we are willing to work even harder to achieve that,” he said.