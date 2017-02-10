Mpofu snubs Shabanie for Byo City

Former Bantu Rovers coach, Mandla Mpofu has snubbed Shabanie Mine to join Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City as an assistant coach.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Although, Mpofu has not yet signed with Bulawayo City, club acting chairperson Zenzo Moyo yesterday confirmed they had roped in the coach, who last month agreed in principle to take over at Shabanie Mine.

“We have agreed terms with Mpofu and basically everything is in place although he is yet to sign a contract with us. He will be our assistant coach for the 2017 season,” Moyo said.

On Monday, Mpofu indicated he was still in discussions with Shabanie Mine, whose chairperson Elias Marufu said they were waiting for him to report for duty.

Shabanie announced last month that Mpofu was their new coach, but it turned out the gaffer had not signed with the

Zvishavane-based club.

At Bulawayo City, Mpofu will assist interim head coach, Try Ncube, who took over from Philani Ncube, who was suspended by Zifa over allegations of match-fixing.

Moyo said the coaches, together with technical director, Barry Daka, will soon be announcing their squad for the 2017 season. The club, is expected to keep faith in last season’s squad.

Meanwhile, former league champions, Chicken Inn have signed Mutare City Rovers striker, Kudakwashe Gurure on a two-year contract, but have closed doors on former Dynamos vice-captain, Stephen Alimenda.

Sources said Alimenda approached head coach, Rahman Gumbo on Wednesday, but the coach, who could not be reached for comment, snubbed him.

Club secretary, Tavengwa Hara confirmed that Alimenda had approached Gumbo.

“We signed Gurure and we are only left with one slot and very soon the coaches will be announcing our provisional 30-member squad. Concerning Alimenda, I don’t know what happened, but he spoke with the coach,” Hara said.

Alimenda was shown the door at Dynamos together with striker Roderick Mutuma, defender, Sydney Linyama and attacker, Jacob Muzokomba.

Mutuma is eyeing a move to Bulawayo giants Highlanders who are on training camp in South Africa.