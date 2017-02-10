Mawarire released

CLERIC and social media activist Evan Mawarire yesterday walked out of Chikurubi Maximum Prison declaring that he was in high spirits.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

The #ThisFlag founder said he was glad to be a free man after nine days in custody on allegations of planning to illegally unseat the government of President Robert Mugabe.

“I am happy, my spirits are up, I’m good. I am doing very well and my goal was to come back home and I am glad I have achieved that,” he said.

Mawarire, whose #ThisFlag movement last year fronted protests against corruption and poverty blaming this on Mugabe’s government, was coy about his future plans, preferring to say he just wanted to rest.

“For now, the plan is to just rest. I want to see my family, that’s my number one goal, and spend time with them, I think that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Mawarire, who was arrested when he returned to Zimbabwe last week, was driven out of the remand prison by his lawyers.

“I just want to rest and think about a few things, but you know, it’s something I appreciate. My lawyers have worked very hard to get us to this stage and I just want to appreciate that, but I am glad to be back home and glad to be a free man, at least for now, so that I can enjoy Zimbabwe,” he said.