Hailstorm kills toddler, destroys 20 homes

A HEAVY hailstorm hit Gatchekatche area in Kariba on Wednesday night, killing a three-year-old toddler when the roof on her parents’ house curved in and also destroyed more than 20 homes, NewsDay has learnt.

BY NUNURAI JENA

The girl’s grandmother, Stembeni Moyo, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying her daughter, Spiwe Tawonga, was also seriously injured in the storm and is admitted at Kariba District Hospital.

She identified the toddler as Kugara Tawonga.

Kariba resident doctor, Godwin Muza, confirmed that two seriously injured women were rescued in Gatchegatche and were admitted at the hospital.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara, said he had sketchy details of the incident.

“Our members are still on the ground to establish the circumstances surrounding the matter,” he said.