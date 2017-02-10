‘Coalition talks to continue despite ZimPF fights’

OPPOSITION parties involved in coalition talks aimed at fielding a single candidate to challenge President Robert Mugabe next year, have committed to continue with the process despite the nasty leadership squabbles that have rocked Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF).

BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Mujuru’s party went up in flames on Wednesday following dismissals and counter-dismissals among its top executives, raising fears the internal fights could derail the coalition talks.

The ZimPF circus started with Mujuru firing seven founding members of the party, whom she accused of spying for Zanu PF, before the latter regrouped and claimed to have given her the marching orders.

This came after Mujuru and MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, had publicly committed to seal the coalition by June this year ahead of next year’s general elections.

Tsvangirai’s spokesman, Luke Tamborinyoka, yesterday said negotiations would continue, as the talks were not being done by personalities, but institutions.

“We remain committed to the principle of working with others. This is not about personalities or specific individuals, but we deal with institutions. This is the mandate that the party gave to Tsvangirai,” he said.

Tamborinyoka described recent developments in ZimPF as “regrettable”.

“What is regrettable is that the opposition is grabbing headlines at the expense of the real authors of the country’s woes, Zanu PF,” he said.

The Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also committed itself to the broad alliance with other parties.

PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, said: “We need to keep talking and make the coalition a reality, we have no option. Yes, we have differences, but that’s why we designed the coalition. It means people do not have to be in one party.”

The Welshman Ncube-led MDC said the coalition talks would not be derailed by the current fissures in Mujuru’s camp.

“Efforts to find each other are on track and any attempts to disrupt the coalition-building process will not work.

What is certain and important now is our ability, as opposition parties to find each other and collectively seek solutions to the problems created by the Zanu PF government,” party spokesperson, Kurauone Chihwayi, said.