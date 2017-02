A NEWSDAY IN 60SEC VIDEO: As part of an ongoing clean up programme, the City of Harare and the Ennvironmental Management Agency has removed food vendors operating at undesignated sites at Gazaland, Highfield.



Other informal traders who sell car parts and other materials have also been removed as the city moves to clear areas where typhoid is likely to spread.

PRODUCED BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA