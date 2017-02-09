Sandra Ndebele returns to school

ENERGETIC dancer, Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi (34) is set to enrol for an undergraduate degree programme at a local university after passing the supplementary O Level mathematics paper that she sat for in November last year.

BY SINDISO DUBE

An excited Ndebele said she had been offered places at Midlands State University and Lupane State University, but she was yet to make a choice between the two.

“I will be enrolling for mature entry. Midlands State University and Lupane State University offered me programmes and I’m still deliberating on which offer to take, but by the end of the week, I would have made a decision,” she said.

Ndebele said she wanted to impact her community through education, just like she had done with music and dance in the past.

“I impacted my people through music and dance, now it’s time I do so through education. I want to change a lot of things within my community. I want to show that it’s never too late for one to attain their dreams,” she said.

The mother of three said a lot of people mocked her when she started dancing, but she did not lose her focus because she knew what she wanted out of life.

“Many mocked me when I started dancing, calling me names, but I kept focused, as I knew what I wanted. I got married with three kids with one hubby. I set trends and I want to be the first female artiste who dresses skimpily, but goes back to her family and holds a degree,” Ndebele said.

She urged fellow artistes to emulate her because education would help improve the arts sector.

“Let’s educate ourselves to better the creative sector of the arts industry, I also urge all women to imitate me. You can do it, I am a living testimony,” she said.

The musician is set to release her first single of the year, Ingoma, featuring Afro-pop musician Mzoe 7 and produced by award-winning producer Oskid.