Parly grills Dokora over new curriculum

Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora was yesterday grilled in the National Assembly over the recently-introduced school curriculum, which seeks to expand learning spheres and diversify religious studies.

By XOLISANI NCUBE

MPs across the political divide took turns to quiz Dokora over the new curriculum, with some legislators saying the minister was a Muslim pushing for schools to introduce Islamic studies, while removing Christian values from the education system.

The minister had to produce a Catholic rosary to show his religious faith, while saying his ministry was not introducing a new religion in the education system, but enlarging the curriculum.

“If you were to look at the 1980 to 1987 curriculum, you will find that we have had a wide religious system in this country, we have had Judaism, Islam and all other religions in Zimbabwe. So we are not introducing anything, but just enlarging the sphere and scope of our education system,” he said.

Binga North MP Prince Sibanda said Dokora had rushed to introduce the new curriculum before Musikavanhu legislator, Prosper Mutseyami quizzed him on what motivated the government to introduce the new curriculum, which will see students using cellphones in schools among other new things.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda later ruled that Dokora should organise a workshop for MPs to explain the new curriculum after Harare West MP Jessie Majome had suggested that the minister provide copies of the new curriculum to lawmakers.

Despite that, Zanu PF MPs were unrelenting with their questions, with Hurungwe East MP, Sarah Mahoka quizzing him on the state of rural schools and failure by some pupils to write Grade Seven examinations due to lack of approved examination centres.

Zvimba West MP, Ziyambi Ziyambi told Dokora that his ministry was violating the Constitution by failing to provide basic education to rural schools. But the minister defended his turf, saying he was working on a programme to ensure that all students afford primary and secondary education.

Meanwhile, former Hurungwe West MP now Norton legislator Temba Mliswa and Hurungwe West incumbent MP, Keith Guzah, exchanged insults in the National Assembly over a question on job creation by the Zanu PF government.

Mliswa had asked Labour deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze how many jobs Zanu PF had created since the 2013 elections, but the minister could not provide an answer.

After Mliswa’s continued quizzing of Matangaidze, Guzah stood up to stop him, but this resulted in an exchange of insults.

“You are stupid, get away,” shouted Guzah to Mliswa.

But the Norton MP shot back saying Guzah was a thief, who stole a car and changed his name from Never Kachasu to Keith Guzah.

Deputy Speaker Mabel Chinomona had to eject Guzah for his behaviour, while reprimanding Mliswa for shouting back at a fellow lawmaker.