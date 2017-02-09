Parly grills Dokora over new curriculum

Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora was yesterday grilled in the National Assembly over the recently-introduced school curriculum, which seeks to expand learning spheres and diversify religious studies.
By XOLISANI NCUBE
MPs across the political divide took turns to quiz Dokora over the new curriculum, with some legislators saying the minister was a Muslim pushing for schools to introduce Islamic studies, while removing Christian values from the education system.
The minister had to produce a Catholic rosary to show his religious faith, while saying his ministry was not introducing a new religion in the education system, but enlarging the curriculum.
“If you were to look at the 1980 to 1987 curriculum, you will find that we have had a wide religious system in this country, we have had Judaism, Islam and all other religions in Zimbabwe. So we are not introducing anything, but just enlarging the sphere and scope of our education system,” he said.
Binga North MP Prince Sibanda said Dokora had rushed to introduce the new curriculum before Musikavanhu legislator, Prosper Mutseyami quizzed him on what motivated the government to introduce the new curriculum, which will see students using cellphones in schools among other new things.
Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda later ruled that Dokora should organise a workshop for MPs to explain the new curriculum after Harare West MP Jessie Majome had suggested that the minister provide copies of the new curriculum to lawmakers.
Despite that, Zanu PF MPs were unrelenting with their questions, with Hurungwe East MP, Sarah Mahoka quizzing him on the state of rural schools and failure by some pupils to write Grade Seven examinations due to lack of approved examination centres.
Zvimba West MP, Ziyambi Ziyambi told Dokora that his ministry was violating the Constitution by failing to provide basic education to rural schools. But the minister defended his turf, saying he was working on a programme to ensure that all students afford primary and secondary education.
Meanwhile, former Hurungwe West MP now Norton legislator Temba Mliswa and Hurungwe West incumbent MP, Keith Guzah, exchanged insults in the National Assembly over a question on job creation by the Zanu PF government.
Mliswa had asked Labour deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze how many jobs Zanu PF had created since the 2013 elections, but the minister could not provide an answer.
After Mliswa’s continued quizzing of Matangaidze, Guzah stood up to stop him, but this resulted in an exchange of insults.
“You are stupid, get away,” shouted Guzah to Mliswa.
But the Norton MP shot back saying Guzah was a thief, who stole a car and changed his name from Never Kachasu to Keith Guzah.
Deputy Speaker Mabel Chinomona had to eject Guzah for his behaviour, while reprimanding Mliswa for shouting back at a fellow lawmaker.
This Dokora chap is the worst of them all and before we realise it he has taken our education back to stone age. He does not care coz his sons and daughters are all abroad getting modern education and when the country’s economy turn around after zanufp’s demise (in 2018) their sons will get all the jobs. And the rest of citizens will continue to wallow in abject poverty as their zim education papers will not be recognised by the new international invetsors. Ministers should not be allowed to unilaterally declare changes in their respective ministries. We must resist this its a deliberate ploy to impoverish all zimbos for good.This guy is a really bad joke.. not so long ago he forced the national pledge into the schools and now this…science taught in shona!
The minister cannot in any case introduce this shit without the blessings of the cabinet. any questioning against “Dofora” is a cover-up. cabinet including the president should and must rein-in this errand minister. he is a spent-force who deserves to be a home. borrowed abstract theories should be over in zim
There is a silent revolution taking place in our Education Sector. The New Education Curiculum which took effect in January 2017 is bound to have profound influence on society in ten to twenty years from now. We are not just talking of STEM but even the way Religion and Moral Education is going to be taught. The thrust on religion will be comparative analysis of at least four religions( Indegenous , Christianity, Judaism, and Islam) with a view to evaluating how each deals with pertinent issues like gender , human rights sexuallity and governance. This promotion of understanding and tolerance will go along way towards eradicating the hate and vengeance of the Crusades, the Spanish Inquisition Rwanda Genocide and Boko Haram. You cannot have peace when the bulk of the population is wallowing in backwardness and superstition .exploitation by charlattans will soon be a thing of the past. Political opportunists take advantage of peoples , superstitions, this is why you hear such utterances like a leader was chosen by God. There may be light at the end of the Tunnel after all
Schools should be centers for the acquistion of knowledge and not Proselytizing Outposts. The minister is right at least on this aspect
I think its high there should be a law that compels every public officer to have their children attend local schools and universities, and there has to be taskforce that will oversee the compliance. Mufudzi akakokwa adyisa hwai namapere panguva dzekumanikidzwa. Dokora has nothing to lose in implimenting this barbaric curriculum.
