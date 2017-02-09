Maid fatally stabs gardener

A 31-YEAR-OLD Chisipite maid appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with fatally stabbing her male workmate, which she said was in self-defence.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Benhilda Dandajena pleaded guilty to the murder charge when she appeared before magistrate Lucy Mungwari, telling the court she did not intentionally kill the victim, but stabbed him in self-defence.
The matter was deferred to today for continuation.
The State alleges on February 4 last year, the now deceased, Pfungwa Chimuchengwa and Dandajena reported for work in Chisipite as usual and proceeded to carry out their routine jobs.
Chimuchengwa then approached Dandajena demanding to have sex with her, but she refused and the former tried to force himself on her, but he was overpowered and left.
Later in the afternoon, Chimuchengwa allegedly approached Dandajena again demanding sexual favours.
The State alleges Dandajena tried to protect herself by pushing Chimuchengwa away and she took a water glass, which was in the sink and threw it at him, but she missed. Chimuchengwa allegedly continued to advance towards Dandajena, who then picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him once on the chest.
After being stabbed, Chimuchengwa staggered for about 26 metres and collapsed. A report was made at Highlands Police Station, leading to Dandajena’s arrest.
Ressy Nyamombe appeared for the State.
akafira kuda muchero wepakati.shame hake.that is assuming kuti ndizvo zvakaitika.
dai wakangomupa wozoshedzera kuti rape.zvino ndiwe wosungwa nekuda kunyima mumwe wako.asi dai wakangomupa aingodya osiya angaachaenda nayo here?
Very controversial remarks my friend
And if the late was HIV positive?
Not enough reason to kill someone.
That maid should suffer the same fate without delay..
Kufira mafufu segozho. Musikana haana mhosva
yes haana mhosva uyo.
Good riddance sex pervert
aiwa rape its not good. uyo afira mahara. judge munhu uyu mupei community service chete.
there is need. for a witness inorder to get to the bottom of this case. the courts cant rely on
the “murderer’s” statement.
Murder is murder she must face the full wrath of the law, who knows maybe she’s telling lies abt the deceased.
Roman 6 vs 23 : For the wages of sin is death……………….
Complications in this case is that deceased can no longer speak for himself?There are different angles which have to be probed to unravel the truth.Did the maid ever shout to attract attention?Was there anyone in the vicinity.
He fell 26 metres away?The investigators must do their work thouroughly,look at even the blood triail,depth of the stab wound,position of the stab would,time taken between crime commission and reporting.The maid could have covered a lot of her trails?She must be put on lie detector!! because the deceased can no longer speak for himself.
Was is in such a confined area that she couldnt attempt to run away.Are there signs of a struggle or marks on the maid to show that there was a struggle. Panodikwa forensics apa.
why didn’t she report at the 1st attempt if she was really not interested??
This lady is lier, it could be the other way round kuti she is the one who wanted to force herself on him. Supposed to have reported to her employers just after the 1st attempt.