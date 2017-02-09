Maid fatally stabs gardener

A 31-YEAR-OLD Chisipite maid appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with fatally stabbing her male workmate, which she said was in self-defence.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Benhilda Dandajena pleaded guilty to the murder charge when she appeared before magistrate Lucy Mungwari, telling the court she did not intentionally kill the victim, but stabbed him in self-defence.

The matter was deferred to today for continuation.

The State alleges on February 4 last year, the now deceased, Pfungwa Chimuchengwa and Dandajena reported for work in Chisipite as usual and proceeded to carry out their routine jobs.

Chimuchengwa then approached Dandajena demanding to have sex with her, but she refused and the former tried to force himself on her, but he was overpowered and left.

Later in the afternoon, Chimuchengwa allegedly approached Dandajena again demanding sexual favours.

The State alleges Dandajena tried to protect herself by pushing Chimuchengwa away and she took a water glass, which was in the sink and threw it at him, but she missed. Chimuchengwa allegedly continued to advance towards Dandajena, who then picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him once on the chest.

After being stabbed, Chimuchengwa staggered for about 26 metres and collapsed. A report was made at Highlands Police Station, leading to Dandajena’s arrest.

Ressy Nyamombe appeared for the State.