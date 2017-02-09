BCC sues Mupfumi’s company over $20 800 rates arrears

THE Bulawayo City Council has summoned Zanu PF legislator, Esau Mpufumi’s bus company, Senatar (Pvt) Limited, to court over rates arrears amounting to $20 804,63.

BY SILAS NKALA

The council filed the summons at the Bulawayo High Court on February 3.

The summons read: “The plaintiff claims $20 804,63 being service charges now due and payable by defendant to plaintiff in respect of No 6 Wingrove Road Thorngrove, Bulawayo. Interest at the rate of 5% per annum reckoned from the date of summons to the date of payment. Cost of suit on a client and attorney scale.”

The Chikanga-Dangamvura MP’s bus company was given 10 days to respond to the summons.

In its declaration of the claim, the council claimed that the company has not been paying its service charges and has to date accumulated arrears amounting to $20 804,63 despite being served with several reminders.