We will re-open Ziscosteel: Tsvangirai

HUNDREDS of former Ziscosteel employees yesterday met MDC-T president, Morgan Tsvangirai during an impromptu visit in what has become the ghost mining town of Redcliff, where he came face to face with families now struggling to survive.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
The ex-workers, who are preparing for a four-day demonstration against Ziscosteel management, took turns to narrate the hardships they are facing after being laid off. The steelmaker is yet to settle their terminal benefits.
Clever Muchenjere, who served Ziscosteel for nearly 40 years, told Tsvangirai that his family was struggling to get a decent meal, while he was on the verge of being thrown out of his rented home by the local authority.
“We are happy that you have come here, our life here is deplorable, we were just thrown out of work and with nothing. Our pensions are not being paid; this is something we did not even see under Ian Smith (Rhodesia’s last Prime Minister). At that time, Smith would pay pensions, but this government of ours has really shaken us,” he said.
During the informal meeting, where Tsvangirai mingled with mostly gold panners, former miners and touts, heartbreaking stories of poverty, failure to pay fees and dashed hopes were shared.
Tsvangirai said his government would immediately re-open Ziscosteel and ensure that the mining town regains its lustre.
“We came here during the inclusive government with President Robert Mugabe to open New-Zimsteel and the investors from Essar Africa Holdings (an Indian firm) wanted to pour in close to a billion dollars to ensure that the plant is up and running, but these corrupt ministers and their officials stopped the deal because they don’t have the interests of the people at heart,” he said.
MDC-T youth chairman, Happymore Chidziva, then called on all people to register to vote when the biometric voter registration process opens in May.
“I know most of you will be in mining tunnels trying to eke a living, but if you do not take time out of that routine and ensure that you are a registered voter, then the change you seek will not happen,” he said.
How can a normal person work for 40 yrs yet you realise kuti its not paying you enough!thats stupid.colonialism mentality,dont stay for too long in a less paying job,wake up and Tsvangirai dont play politics with people’s lives!
most of these guys left when the going got tough but still the were not paid their terminal benefits so its not like they are still working there but they want what is owed to them.
He is talking about being paid his terminal benefits idiot, if your comprehension skills are too little go read with your neighbour please
You just came short of saying, how can a normal president rule for 40 years and…….
kkkkk that’s false promise what achievements did tsvangirai ever did kungoda ma votes chete madhara achashandiswa mahara. it’s not easy to open big company like that he with his frnds imposed sanctions in Zimbabwe and now people are suffering he is now talking advantage of that to earn a living
natasha imbotanga wadzokera kuchikoro kunodzidzira kugona kunyora chirungu chakanaka usati watanga kutaura zvepolitics dzausinganzwisisi.
Who tried to open Zisco in partnership with Essar and who scuppered the deal? When you get that answer come back with your response for marking.
I love what the youth leader asked people to do. lets not be too busy not to register and vote this time. zanu likes it when we don’t vote. I wish zimbos in places like bots an sa can take leaves during this time to register and vote. forget about coming for Christmas but take your holiday this time during these times. its time we did the right thing.
Tsvangirai haasi kuzobvura mabusinesses but what we need is for him to change the policies which discourage foreign investors from investing here in Zim.
That is the opening he means, when they say we are going to revamp industry it does not mean its them doing it but they create an environment. The current environment is toxic.
there is need for change….real change not just using our poverty stories to champaign
i guese we need to do away with zisco and start a fresh company without legal issues and out of rich debts.anyway Tsvangy chibaba go save goo.
Munhu anotadza kukwira 10cm pavement nekuchembera wat du u xpect from him well said save let us register guys together we make a change
Keep it up Save-tell them that they are suffering because Zanu Pf demands bribes fromevery investor who wants to rescuscitate the mine. Their chief enemy is Zanu Pf and please as a party come up with a policy document that identifies institutions such as NRZ,CSC,Ziscosteel, Mutumwa Mawere. Highlight how many jobs were lost,what you will do to create jobs,how many etc-Publicise it so that people can know. Last elections Zanu Pf told the nation that they would create 2 million jobs, you promised nothing!
God is no more in zimbabwe because of Zanu pf’s bad spirits,hence zimbabweans suffering.God can not do good things where there is dirty.
Mutumwa Mawere,Strive Masiyiwa wanted to invest but makudo e Zanu PF are busy blocking them what is that??Mr Tsvangirai please save us from this mess you tried during the inclusive government mukawunza dhora ndanzva ne bearers chqs.Wotonzwa rimwe gudo richichiti hapana chamunoziva and Biti is still the best minister of finance ever!!!!Handeyi Save zvichanaka chete.
Hatinete we are coming to vote and after voting we will claim our votes. We are coming to register, vote and claim our vote.
#Register, vote and claim your vote.
Tsvangirai anopenga chete. Anofunga kuti angadya Musangano mukuru zveshuwa.kkkkkkk
ZANU PF inorema vakomana. Tsvangirai akambotonga but instead of sorting out things he was busy kukwira vanhu.