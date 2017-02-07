US show takes dig at Mugabe, Trump

POPULAR American show, Saturday Night Live, mimicked President Robert Mugabe, hitting back at his American counterpart, Donald Trump, at the weekend, after the latter’s attempt to play Big Brother and intimidate smaller countries.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The award-winning comedy show — produced by Canadian-American television producer, Lorne Michaels — was aimed at poking fun at Trump.

Last Saturday’s edition, which had accrued nearly 28 000 YouTube views by yesterday morning, showed Trump in office complaining of a bad day and then deciding to pull pranks on smaller nations.

Trump — played by Alec Baldwin — then called countries, including Australia, Mexico and Germany, who refused to be cowered, forcing him to declare war on them.

Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who was dressed as the Grim Reaper, stood by his side as he called Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and Mugabe.

Frustrated by the responses from the first three leaders, Trump finally decided to call Zimbabwe, so that he could flex his muscles, but was disappointed when the character playing Mugabe snapped: “Hello! Is this Donald Trump? Do you think you are a big dictator? I will rip out your spine and drink from your skull. You cannot even walk downstairs you little white b*tch. Don’t you ever call Zimbabwe again!”

Zimbabwe and the United States have had frosty diplomatic relations, characterised by suspicion, when former United States president George Bush imposed sanctions on the Southern African country through the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001.