Shabanie Mine wait on Mpofu

MANDLA Mpofu has kept Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees Shabanie Mine waiting after did not to turn up for work as had been expected at the weekend.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Due to his failure to report for duty, the Zvishavane-based side failed to conduct trials that had been scheduled for Saturday.

Shabanie Mine announced about three weeks ago that they had enlisted Mpofu’s services to steer the side in the top-flight after winning the 2016 Zifa Central Region Division One League, but by yesterday it appeared no contract had been signed between the two parties.

Club chairperson, Elias Marufu said he could not discuss finer details, but said the coach would be at Maglas Stadium today to conduct trials.

“We could not conduct trials on Saturday in his [Mpofu’s] absence. He is coming tomorrow (today) and he will be conducting the trials tomorrow,”he said.

However, by midday yesterday, Mpofu would neither confirm nor deny his engagement by Shabanie Mine, saying negotiations were still in progress.

“Discussions are still going on between me and Shabanie Mine and hopefully by the end of the day (yesterday) everything will be sorted. I might be going there tomorrow (today),” Mpofu said.

The former Chicken Inn coach has been linked with Bulawayo City, whose interim coach Try Ncube does not possess the required qualifications to work in the PSL.

Mpofu, however, poured cold water on suggestions that he was angling for the Bulawayo City job.

“It’s just pub talk,” he said.

Shabanie Mine’s coaching job fell vacant after Tendai Chikuni, who guided them back into the PSL, joined Chapungu United following the resignation of John Nyikadzino at the Air Force of Zimbabwe side.

Other coaches, who were interested in the Shabanie Mine job are John Phiri, Tavaka Gumbo and Godfrey Tamirepi.