Pool whiz kid dominates awards

ELEVEN-year-old Bulawayo pool player, Givemore Chipapata, affectionately known as Maratsa in the pool fraternity, dominated the Bulawayo Pool Association’s annual awards ceremony held at Raylton Sports Club on Saturday.

By Sindiso Dube

The young player walked away the biggest winner, scooping three gongs; Most Promising Player, Outstanding Player Of The Year and a gold medal with Lobengula Sharks for coming first in the Division 1B League.

“I am happy to win all this at this age. I thank my mentor and guardian, Betex Manzinde, for taking me into his home and introducing me to pool. It is a big challenge when you get to play against older competitors and it always brings joy to me when I overcome them, which in turn gives me more confidence to face opponents of my age,” he said.

Chipapata started playing pool in 2015 while in Grade 6 at Mawaba Primary School in the high-density suburb of Lobengula.

An excited Manzinde, Chipapata’s coach and guardian, said the boy was yet to bring out his full potential.

“I am happy with the young man’s achievements, it brings joy to me to see the work I put in the young fella manifesting at a big stage like this. To advance his skills, I bought him a pool table where he practises every day at home, I am sure these awards will push him to do better this year,” he said.

Chipapata is a pool ambassador for nine primary schools in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, Entumbane Pool Club walked away with the Premier League gold medal, while Kings and Exchange were first and second runners-up respectively.

Zimbabwe Power Company walked away winners in the Division 1A League, while Lobengula Sharks topped Division 1B League.