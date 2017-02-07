Chindungwe eyes Byo City switch

Former Highlanders skipper, Felix Chindungwe is targeting a move to either Bulawayo City or Premier Soccer League returnees, Shabanie Mine after he was offloaded by Bosso.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The 34-year-old’s contract with Highlanders expired at the end of last year and the club decided against offering him a new deal.

He said yesterday that the club had not officially communicated to him that his services would not be required this year and only learnt about it through the media.

“I read it in the newspapers that they no longer want me there and my contract had not been renewed after it expired on December 31. After that I stopped attending training, although I did not receive any official communication from the club. I am not retiring yet. I have not resumed training yet, but I might be moving to either Bulawayo City or Shabanie Mine,” Chindungwe said.

The dreadlocked central defender, who also captained former league champions Chicken Inn in 2013, when they lifted the NetOne Charity Shield, spent the better part of the season on the bench at Highlanders last season after losing his place to Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalist, Peter Muduhwa.

“I have no hard feelings against Highlanders. It’s time to move on. Football is my life and there is no way I can hang my boots now,” Chindungwe, who is owed part of signing-on fees by Highlanders from his previous contract, said.

Chindungwe was part of the Warriors African Nations Championship (Chan) squad that finished fourth in South Africa in 2014 under Ian Gorowa.

His top-flight league career has seen him at Tripple B, Shooting Stars, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Chindungwe was shown the door at Highlanders together with goalkeeper Njabulo Nyoni and Julius Daudi.