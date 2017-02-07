Armed robber demands State papers before trial

A cheeky robbery suspect last week demanded that the State furnish him with all case documents before trial could proceed.

BY SILAS NKALA

The suspect, Raphael Ngwenya (25) and two accomplices, allegedly pounced on Bulawayo businessperson, Bhai Patel and robbed him of property worth $2 500.

Ngwenya of Entumbane in Bulawayo made the demand when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional Court magistrate, Joseph Mabeza. The matter was remanded to February 9 to allow the State, represented by Tinashe Dzipe, to serve the accused with the documents.

The court heard that on January 15 at 10:30am Ngwenya and his alleged accomplices Bhekani and Shakes Ndlovu, who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob Patel of his property. The trio, armed with pistols, used a South African registered car, which Ngwenya drove.

While Ngwenya reportedly remained in the car, Shakes and Bhekani ransacked Patel’s house as they held him at gunpoint.

Fearing for his life, Patel allegedly surrendered $1 000, a Seiko wrist watch, one Apple iPad, one tablet phone, one Samsung S5 and a Samsung Note 1.

The suspects then tied Patel’s hands and feet with belts, covered him with a bed sheet and left him lying on the floor bleeding and drove away in their getaway vehicle. The three later allegedly shared the spoils.

On January 21, Ngwenya sold two mobile phones to a Hillside resident, Dumiso Kudakwashe, who alerted the detectives that Ngwenya was selling phones after they picked Kudakwashe for questioning over the stolen phones

The phones were recovered from him. Ngwenya reportedly called Kudakwashe asking for his balance and the police used his mobile number to call and track him leading to his arrest.

Property worth $400 was recovered.