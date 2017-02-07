8 most powerful pics this week – 7Feb

Children – oblivious of the danger of contracting water-borne diseases- play in the mud in Norton. Persistent rains have hit the country over the past two weeks, resulting in floods in some areas including Norton.
An unidentified man walks into the Harare magistrates courts dressed in a piece of cloth, with his hands showing handcuff marks. Pic Aaron Ufumeli
Torn Zimbabwe national and Zimbabwe Republic Police flags fly at a satellite police station in Graniteside near Sunningdale .Pic Aaron Ufumeli
An unidentified man pulls bags containing used plastic containers for resale at the Ngozi Mine dumpsite in Bulawayo.
SOCIAL media activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire of #ThisFlag campaign, leaves the Harare Magistrates Court last Friday after being remanded in custody to February 17. Mawarire is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected government.
An elderly woman sells roasted maize in Gokwe. Economic hardships have forced many elderly Zimbabweans to go into vending to supplement income. Pic Tafadzwa Ufumeli
A calf sucks milk in the middle of the Victoria Falls – Bulawayo highway. Stray cattle crossing the highway have resulted in several accidents. Pic Aaron Ufumeli
PHD Ministries leader Walter Magaya lies on the floor as he prays at the start of the Ministry’s service. Prosperity gospel has continued to thrive in Zimbabwe.
In a shocking incident, our readers have sent us pictures of burnt police Admission of Guilty books in what looks like a cover-up as allegations rise that traffic police are corruptly diverting state fines.
