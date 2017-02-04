Zim A in danger of whitewash defeat

Afghanistan A moved closer to recording a cricket whitewash over Zimbabwe A after cruising to a six-wicket victory in the fourth unofficial oneday international via the Duckworth Lewis method in a match played at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

By Sports Reporter

The tourists had to reach a revised target of 162 from 40 overs after their chase was affected by the rains which fell late afternoon.

Noor-Ul-Haq and Waheedullah Shafaq were the stand-out performers in the Afghanistan run chase with 47 and 51 respectively.

Zimbabwe A tried to strengthen their batting line up with the introduction of Malcolm Waller but they still failed to put up an imposing total after they reached 212 for 8 in the allotted 50 overs.

Tino Mutombodzi showed his experience with a 63-ball 62 where he scored four boundaries which helped elevate Zimbabwe’s score to a respectable one even though they still fell short.

Innocent Kaia, who scored a century in the last match, yesterday managed 33, while Ryan Burl, who has so far scored two half tons and Malcolm Waller scored 24 and 25 respectively.

Nawaz Khan took five wickets to help his side restrict Zimbabwe to a low total.

The fifth and final match will be played at the same venue tomorrow and the tourists will be looking to wrap up a whitewash win.