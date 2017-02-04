Zifa executive committee to decide Pasuwa’s fate

The Zifa executive committee will meet to determine Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s future following recommendations made by the high performance committee (HPC) at their meeting yesterday.

By Sports Reporter

The HPC met to deliberate on the Warriors’ performance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon ,where they were knocked out of the Group stages after finishing bottom of their pool.

Pasuwa first presented his report and was interviewed on technical issues and the way the team played as well as being asked to explain the team’s shortcomings at the tournament.

The committee then met among themselves to make recommendations, which will be considered by the executive committee.

The committee comprises chairperson, Omega Sibanda, his deputy, Sunday Chidzambwa, Moses Chunga, Rahman Gumbo, Innocent Chogugudza and Masimba Chihowa.

Some of the technical committee members had already been on record suggesting that the technical team be beefed up with a foreign coach, who may come in the form of a technical advisor.

Zifa media manager, Xolisani Gwesela could not divulge the recommendations made at yesterday’s meeting.

“The high performance committee met in Harare yesterday to, among other things, deliberate on the performance of the senior men’s national team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon,” he said. “The national team coach, Kalisto Pasuwa presented his reported from the tournament after which the HPC came up with its own findings and subsequently recommendations, which will be made to the Zifa executive committee. The executive committee will meet to study the recommendations after which they will issue a statement.”

The Warriors finished bottom of Group B with just one point, which they picked from their draw with Algeria.

They lost the other two matches against Senegal 2-0 and Tunisia 4-2.