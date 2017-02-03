Manyenyeni hails private public partnerships

HARARE mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni, has lauded private companies for joining the local authority in the campaign to end the spread of waterborne diseases in the city.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Addressing stakeholders during a recent clean-up campaign organised by Unilever in Budiriro high-density suburb, Manyenyeni described private-public partnerships as a crucial element in community development.

“Through the collaboration of business, government and the community, we can improve the health and well-being of millions of Zimbabweans,” he said.

Unilever joined other corporates in responding to the typhoid outbreak by cleaning up Budiriro 5 and conducting hygiene education to elevate the importance of proper sanitation.

The company also distributed various detergents and toiletries to assist the community in addressing hygiene and sanitation challenges after typhoid claimed two lives and left over 100 other people hospitalised over the past two months.

Speaking during the clean-up exercise, Unilever managing director, Hilary Muzondiwa, said: “Unilever has a longstanding history of social consciousness that dates back to its origins. This legacy is what drives us to lend a hand to the typhoid relief efforts currently underway in the country.

“Our hope is that this clean-up and educational awareness drive will help this community to improve their health through the practice of proper hygiene and handwashing with soap.”