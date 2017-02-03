Jailed deputy mayor, accomplices granted bail

JAILED Kwekwe deputy mayor, Aaron Sithole and his two accomplices, councillor Weston Masiya and MDC-T activist, Tendai Virimayi have each been granted $100 bail pending appeal against their three-year prison terms for public violence.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

The trio’s lawyer, Reginald Chidawanyika, confirmed yesterday that his clients had left Hwahwa Prison in Gweru after being granted bail by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese.

“We made an appeal against both conviction and sentence, which was heard on Wednesday and our clients were granted $100 bail each, which has already been paid, they are now being released,” he said.

The three were convicted and jailed last month by provincial magistrate, Ngoni Nduna for participating in an anti-government demonstration held by opposition MDC-T supporters in Kwekwe last July.

Former Kwekwe mayor, Shadreck Tobaiwa and former legislator, Blessing Chebundo, who were also netted in the blitz, were acquitted at the close of the State case.