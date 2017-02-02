ThisFlag’s Mawarire returns, arrested

SOCIAL activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire, of #ThisFlag movement, made a surprise return to Zimbabwe late yesterday afternoon, and was immediately arrested by State security agents as he landed at Harare International Airport.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
Sources revealed that Mawarire – who left the country six months ago – did not even go through immigration formalities, but was approached by three man, who immediately arrested him.
His lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, revealed earlier that Mawarire was being held at the airport.
“It’s true, he arrived at the airport and was immediately arrested. I have not been able to see him though and I am still trying,” he said at the time.
A grainy picture obtained by NewsDay later showed Mawarire being driven into town at the back of a police vehicle.
Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, also confirmed the cleric was being held by State security agents.
“I can confirm that he has been arrested. There are no fresh charges, he has an outstanding warrant of arrest,” she said.
It was not immediately clear when the said warrant was issued and which magistrate or judge had issued it.
Later, Nkomo told NewsDay that Mawarire had been moved to Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section charged with subversion.
“Mawarire is being charged with subverting a constitutionally-elected government. He is likely to appear in court tomorrow (today),” he said.
Mawarire, Nkomo said, was travelling alone and it was not clear why he returned to Zimbabwe, as many had long assumed he was living in exile.
Mawarire formed social movement, #ThisFlag, after releasing an emotional video calling on Zimbabwe to stand up against President Robert Mugabe’s regime and demanding change.
He led demonstrations against corruption by Mugabe’s government.
Mawarire was first charged with subverting a constitutionally-elected government last July, but a Harare magistrate threw out the charge on a technicality, sparking mass celebrations after a tense vigil at the courts by ordinary people.
#ThisFlag used its Twitter account yesterday to announce Mawarire’s arrest: “Sadly PastorEvanLive has been detained at Harare International Airport after arriving back from SA this afternoon.”
South African media early yesterday reported that Mawarire had nervously announced: “I am going home.
“I only get a few hours a night at the moment. I stay up thinking about what is going to happen to me when I arrive,” he told Daily Maverick on Tuesday.
“At some point, one has to stop wishing they were home, and actually pack their bags and go home.”
Mawarire reportedly spoke using an “encrypted phone”, while still in the US, before flying into South Africa this week indicating he had always wanted to return home.
“Zimbabwe is home for me and my family. That’s the place where we have a right to be without acquiring a visa, we are citizens of Zimbabwe,” he said.
“The President of Zimbabwe made comments to the effect that I was not welcome in Zimbabwe, but he doesn’t get to make that decision for me. I have not committed a crime, I’m not a fugitive, I’m a citizen, and an upstanding citizen for that matter.”
Mawarire said he was aware of the dangers looming ahead as he flew into the country.
“You can never be 100% safe. But I think the amount of work that’s been done over the last couple of months, the different recognition from different platforms and the galvanising of many Zimbabweans that has taken place, for me is a very important constituency for safety,” he said.
In a short video clip with lawyer, Fadzai Mahere, a calm Mawarire – in handcuffs – said he was hopeful he would prevail.
“This is what has happened. Hello everyone, we thank God that I am well. Unfortunately, I have been arrested again,” he said.
“I hope we will get through this. This is home and I have committed no crime and I am allowed to come back home.”
He should be charged with treason.Why did he come back?Was there a fallout with his American paymasters or he was kicked out by Donald Trump?I always tell you guys,you will never ever rule this country unless you are Zanu PF.Mawarire must be taught a lesson not to cause anarchy in the country.we are waiting for his 5000 lawyers to represent him but he will go to the hangman’s noose alone!we will make sure no one except Zanu PF will rule this country.
Pastor Evan has done what millions of other Zimbabweans have failed to do. He has come back home to try to change the situation and not complain about ZANU PF from the comfort of other countries. By coming back to this country he is making a statement that he is and will always be Zimbabwean. Pastor Evan caused anarchy wow? Which Zimbabwe are you talking about or living in? You say he will go to the hangman’s noose alone???? You forget one thing Zimbabwe will never be the same. You make that mistake and he will be a martyr. Will zanu pf be able to deal with a martyr? Mutoriti yes you can hang him but guess what you can never kill an idea. Someone will take up the cause. Pastor Evan does not need 5000 lawyers. He needs prayer warriors and guess what the church is praying for him. The church is bigger than 5000. If I was you i would be loosing sleep thinking about that army. No one except zanu pf will rule this country? Mutoriti from where I sit and the rest of the world zanu pf is ruling jerk. Zimbabwe is in free fall.
Your clueless Zanu PF party & Gvt fast running out of ideas.All they do is intimidate,intimidate,intimidate but who is afraid anymore?What you do not know is that Mawarire’s handlers calculated & anticipated every one of your silly reactions to his deliberate coming back to Zimbabwe & have a corresponding response to every one of your stupid manouvres. As soon as you make the mistake of releasing him from custody PREPARE FOR THE WELL PLANNED,WELL FUNDED MILLION MAN MARCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
God is not a fool, he knows those who truly belong to be behind bars & those that deserve freedom, it’s just a matter of time
You ignorant poopholes will only realise when its too late…..MA1 aya atanga…prepare for a suprise.!!!!!!