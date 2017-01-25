Zim businessman shot dead in South Africa

SOUTH African police are investigating the cold-blooded murder of Zimbabwean businessman, Jimmy Choeni, who was shot by two unidentified gunmen at his base in Musina on Monday night.
BY OWN CORRESPONDENT
Choeni, who owned a private security company, was allegedly shot three times in the back by the assailants, and died on the spot, while his unidentified female companion walked away unscathed.
“Police have launched a manhunt after a 43-year-old owner of a security company was gunned down last night (Monday) by two unknown suspects,” Limpopo provincial police spokesman, Motlafela Mojapelo, said.
“According to information, the deceased was with a woman when the suspects, who spoke Shona, approached and shot him dead. The woman was not injured.”
Classifieds.co.zw
The incident occurred in Musina Extension 12 and Choeni’s pistol and cellphone were stolen from the scene, Mojapelo said.
People from Choeni’s home area, Tshamnanga village, 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge along the Harare Road, said they suspected the businessman was gunned down by his business rivals.
“His company was dominant and he might have fallen victim to business rivals,” the deceased’s friend, Elias Chibi,
said.
Gregg Smith
How come a Zimbabwean has a pistol in South Africa, but as South African i find it hard to get a licence processed
todiizvazvo
They are in transist!!!
Chelsea
Maybe it was easier for him because he owned a security company….but that’s running away from who shot him and why??
Oracle Solomon
This is for his own protection, as a businessman. Unfortunately, the pistol failed to serve his security needs at the fateful moment. It is not about him being a zimbabwean mr xenophobia gregg.
Justice for all
Read MOron…he was the owner of a security company……
Piyo
Even a moron would never ask such a question. He was a businessman, he owned a security company. Millions of South Africans have gun licences. You think to be a South African is a special qualification? Wake up
Observer
You are so dull that you did not see the key message behind the story. What you only noticed is that the victim had a pistol. Thats why you dont deserve to own one. Your reasoning is questionable.
wilson
Racist you will never wake up. The man owned a security company thereby making him an obvious holder of guns.
Chasura
You such an idiot right. First go to the police and find out the credentials required to own a gun anywhere in the world before trying to be xenophobic in your stupid comment.
Mpola7
Plain obvious, he was a businessman and its easier for a business person to access a gun to protect business cash they may carry from time to time. Get into business you will have one easily too. Nothing to do with your nationality.
Oracle Solomon
This is a businessman who requires the gun for his own safety. Unfortunately, the pistol could not serve his security needs at the fateful moment. It is not about him being a zimbabwean, mr xenophobia gregg.
Brian
If you want to be xenophibic about this story perhaps you should refer to the fact that he was shot by Shona speaking criminals. The fact that he had a licenced gun and you cant get a licence despite your only qualification of being South African is just testament to your lack of resourcefulness.
Skop3
Is he a businessman
bady zee
this guy read between the lines ,he can actually never get one
Jola
Greg Smith i don’t think so ure’ a South African becoz most Rsa citizens own guns, to be frank enough i think ure’ a fool.
sam
leave the fool alone
Maverick
Reminds of former Radio 3 now Power FM (Zimbabwean) radio personality, Ian Sigola (may his soul rest in peace) who was also shot dead some years and I think he also had a security company in SA. So sad indeed, rest in peace.
gambiza
greg you are proving me right that boers doesn’t their head
gambiza
greg use yo brains
Billye Mckain
I simply want to tell you that I am just new to blogs and absolutely loved this web-site. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your website . You really have really good well written articles. With thanks for sharing with us your web site.
John Deere Repair Manuals
Oh my goodness! a great write-up dude. Thanks Even so I am experiencing trouble with ur rss . Don’t know why Not able to register for it. Is there everyone acquiring identical rss dilemma? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Randell Madrigal
Very informative and great complex body part of articles , now that’s user pleasant (:.
fashion urban
I was excited to find this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you book marked to look at new things on your web site.
Entrepreneur Development
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering issues with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting identical RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!
learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons
I quite like reading through a post that can make people think. Also, thanks for permitting me to comment.
My PeoplePerHour gig
Next time I read a blog, Hopefully it won’t disappoint me just as much as this one. I mean, Yes, it was my choice to read, nonetheless I truly believed you’d have something useful to talk about. All I hear is a bunch of moaning about something you could possibly fix if you weren’t too busy looking for attention.
dankwoods
I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your content. This great article has really peaked my interest. I will book mark your blog and keep checking for new information about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
uglypetsbay
You made some good points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Who was I in my Past Life?
Do you believe past life regression? Do you think is reincarnation real?
Smartest Seller
After looking into a handful of the blog posts on your website, I honestly appreciate your way of blogging. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site too and let me know how you feel.
motherhood blog
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you ought to write more on this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter but typically folks don’t talk about these subjects. To the next! Kind regards!
must have this as an attachment to your job application
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written.
Race
Excellent write-up. I certainly love this website. Thanks!
Limo Service
Saved as a favorite, I really like your website.
Dankwoods
This page truly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
weight loss
I needed to thank you for this very good read!! I certainly loved every bit of it. I’ve got you book marked to look at new stuff you post…
lifestyle new york blog
Everything is very open with a really clear explanation of the challenges. It was really informative. Your site is extremely helpful. Thanks for sharing.
Finocchiona Toscana
Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept talking about this. I’ll forward this article to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!
irish coffee gift
Saved as a favorite, I love your site.
Slot Online Pulsa
A different issue is that video gaming became one of the all-time main forms of recreation for people of every age group. Kids engage in video games, and adults do, too. The particular XBox 360 is among the favorite games systems for folks who love to have a lot of video games available to them, along with who like to experiment with live with some others all over the world. Many thanks for sharing your ideas.
IDS rules
Good article! We are linking to this great article on our website. Keep up the great writing.
idrip ejuice
Very good article. I definitely love this website. Thanks!
Amazon FBA
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something which too few men and women are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I came across this in my search for something relating to this.
home grow herb and vegetable
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment. Is there an easy method you can remove me from that service? Cheers.
porn site
After going over a handful of the blog posts on your blog, I honestly like your way of writing a blog. I added it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my website as well and tell me what you think.
Buy Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin with Kraken
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Thanks for providing this information.
Sale Conferenze a Milano
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site. I am hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now 😉
silicone baking mats
Can I just say what a comfort to find a person that really understands what they are discussing on the net. You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people must check this out and understand this side of the story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you surely possess the gift.
Bitcoin Era App
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks, However I am having troubles with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t join it. Is there anybody else getting similar RSS problems? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!!
d.j. malsta
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.
Tipobett
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the issues. It was definitely informative. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
thinkorswim 4k monitor
I wish we had a business like you in my city