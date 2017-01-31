Woman laces neighbour’s food with poison

A 50-YEAR-OLD Harare woman, who is accused of lacing a neighbour’s food with rat poison, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing attempted murder charges.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Theresa Kapfunzaruwa, who initially pleaded guilty to the charge, appeared before regional magistrate, Elija Makomo.

According to the State, on January 28 this year, at around 5am, the complainant, Faides Sikwini, who is Kapfunzaruwa’s neghbour at Southern Rose, Maruwa, Hatfield, left her pot with sadza on the fireplace outside the house, while taking a bath.

It is alleged when Sikwini returned about 10 minutes later, she detected an unusual smell emanating from the pot and she used a torch to verify.

The State alleges she noticed what appeared to be granules of rat poison in her meal.

Sikwini then alerted her neighbours triggering an investigation.

Police constables Sithole and Chigadura were called to assist, since they reside in the same compound.

Sikwini pointed at Kapfunzaruwa, as her main suspect since they sometimes had altercations.

Kapfunzaruwa allegedly denied the allegations, but then admitted to having committed the offence following the discovery of a black plastic bag containing the same poison in her garden.

The accused allegedly argued she had been annoyed by Sikwini’s conduct.

The trial is set to resume today.

Molly Mtamangira appeared for the State.