Navigation

You are here: Home News 3 Gokwe family members die in freak accident

3 Gokwe family members die in freak accident

January 31, 2017 in News

THREE Gokwe South family members died in freak accident on Sunday afternoon, when a woman allegedly lost control of her car and rammed into a house killing her mother-in-law, her friend and seriously injured her father-in-law.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Scenes from the Gokwe freak accident

Scenes from the Gokwe freak accident

The husband of the driver, identified as Dillan Ngwenya Makanika, hanged himself after the accident, while his father is reportedly in a critical condition.

Ngwenya Makanika was an administrator at Kana Mission Hospital, a stone’s throw away from his rural home.

Although Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Ispector Joel Goko, said he was not aware of the accident, a teacher at Kana Secondary School, John Mumvumi, said the accident happened soon after the family had come from church.

“The husband was a passenger with his wife driving when she lost control and drove into the house, where her mother-in-law sat with her husband and a neighbour, Chamunorwa,” Mumvumi said.

Both women died on the spot, while Ngwenya’s father was seriously injured.

Unconfirmed reports said Ngwenya later slipped from the crowd and hanged himself on a tree close by.

“Funeral arrangements are underway,” Mumvumi said, adding a sombre mood hung over the community.

One Response to 3 Gokwe family members die in freak accident

  1. me January 31, 2017 at 5:20 am #

    ummmm. kamudhara kakapona aka kane mushonga. usatambe netudhara tweGokwe.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo