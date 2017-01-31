3 Gokwe family members die in freak accident

THREE Gokwe South family members died in freak accident on Sunday afternoon, when a woman allegedly lost control of her car and rammed into a house killing her mother-in-law, her friend and seriously injured her father-in-law.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The husband of the driver, identified as Dillan Ngwenya Makanika, hanged himself after the accident, while his father is reportedly in a critical condition.

Ngwenya Makanika was an administrator at Kana Mission Hospital, a stone’s throw away from his rural home.

Although Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Ispector Joel Goko, said he was not aware of the accident, a teacher at Kana Secondary School, John Mumvumi, said the accident happened soon after the family had come from church.

“The husband was a passenger with his wife driving when she lost control and drove into the house, where her mother-in-law sat with her husband and a neighbour, Chamunorwa,” Mumvumi said.

Both women died on the spot, while Ngwenya’s father was seriously injured.

Unconfirmed reports said Ngwenya later slipped from the crowd and hanged himself on a tree close by.

“Funeral arrangements are underway,” Mumvumi said, adding a sombre mood hung over the community.