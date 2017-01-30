ZimPF youths rally behind Malema over ‘Mugabe must step down’ call

THE Joice Mujuru-led opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimpF) has rallied behind South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema’s call for President Robert Mugabe to step down.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Malema last week urged Mugabe to step down, while also describing Zanu PF officials as cowards for failing to advise the President to hand over power, attracting scorn from Information minister, Christopher Mushowe.

ZimPF interim youth spokesperson, Khulani Ndlovu said Malema was spot on, adding that Zimbabwean youths had failed the nation and the region by allowing Mugabe to continue clinging on to power.

“As youths, we are deeply concerned that as a youthful nation, we have failed to unpack the elephant in our own house, much to the disappointment of our neighbours from South Africa,” he said.

“As ZimPF youths, we feel challenged by Malema’s sentiments. While Malema singled out Zanu PF as cowards for failing to be honest with the old man, it is necessary to exercise self-audit as citizens of Zimbabwe and ask ourselves if we have been honest enough to both, Mugabe and Zanu PF.”

Ndlovu said Zanu PF officials were not only cowards, but were also not fit to replace Mugabe.

“While Malema rightfully observed that Mugabe is surrounded by cowards, who have failed to gather bravery and courage to advise Mugabe to step down, we as a party further observe that none of those around him is fit to replace Mugabe,” he said.

“We strongly condemn Zanu PF as a system, because the party has diverted from the founding principles of the liberation. We as Zim PF youths say: Mugabe, together with your cabal, please you have done enough damage to the economy, please pave way for a people-centred government by making election reforms a priority. We are for the people, thus we say people first.”