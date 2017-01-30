ZimPF youths rally behind Malema over ‘Mugabe must step down’ call

THE Joice Mujuru-led opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimpF) has rallied behind South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema’s call for President Robert Mugabe to step down.
BY NQOBANI NDLOVU
Malema last week urged Mugabe to step down, while also describing Zanu PF officials as cowards for failing to advise the President to hand over power, attracting scorn from Information minister, Christopher Mushowe.
ZimPF interim youth spokesperson, Khulani Ndlovu said Malema was spot on, adding that Zimbabwean youths had failed the nation and the region by allowing Mugabe to continue clinging on to power.
“As youths, we are deeply concerned that as a youthful nation, we have failed to unpack the elephant in our own house, much to the disappointment of our neighbours from South Africa,” he said.
“As ZimPF youths, we feel challenged by Malema’s sentiments. While Malema singled out Zanu PF as cowards for failing to be honest with the old man, it is necessary to exercise self-audit as citizens of Zimbabwe and ask ourselves if we have been honest enough to both, Mugabe and Zanu PF.”
Ndlovu said Zanu PF officials were not only cowards, but were also not fit to replace Mugabe.
“While Malema rightfully observed that Mugabe is surrounded by cowards, who have failed to gather bravery and courage to advise Mugabe to step down, we as a party further observe that none of those around him is fit to replace Mugabe,” he said.
“We strongly condemn Zanu PF as a system, because the party has diverted from the founding principles of the liberation. We as Zim PF youths say: Mugabe, together with your cabal, please you have done enough damage to the economy, please pave way for a people-centred government by making election reforms a priority. We are for the people, thus we say people first.”
So you realise Cde Mugabe is an elephant?.I like this.Tiri muchina muhombe!!!!!!!!!!!!
unoti tiri muchina, iwewe nani. mugabe ndiye ataurwa pano. urimigabe here iwe
I don’t support Malema as I believe he is exactly what RGM is and given half a chance he would also hold onto power for as long as he could. But in this case he is correct. We are being run into the ground by a Power / Money hungry Dictator.
true
@Mutoriti You are quiet an individual and l am bound to think that you just post comments out of spite and do not mean what you post. You may a zanu pf supporter but l suppose you agree that we need leaders who are able to maintain, sustain a country in terms of jobs, economic stability, respect of human rights etc. So Mutoriti you are off side, lets be factual and objective, not spiteful.
@mutoritinhi go hang if you cant c the monster in the house
Mugabe has successfully ‘devolved’ fear top bottom. Brainwashed, friends and foes alike can hardly question him even in explicit instances.
long live his excellency cde r.g mugabe.hamubvi even after 2018 term yapera cz munodiwa nemajority mufunge.malema is sponsered by the west kauyu same fanane najoyce they are birds of same feathers.alluta continua.minda yamakatipa vamugabe iri on full productivity this year ende hupfumi kuzanu pf only 4eva ende eva amen!
Real patriot. u sound like any idiot hw can u say that plz stop talking about west and Malema is not the west evry opposition is west