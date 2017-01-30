10 most powerful pictures this week

Trafic police man a roadbolck in Norton on Thursday. This image has since gone viral on social media, with Zimbabweans expressing concern over the increasing number of roadblocks.ZRP is reportedly targeting to raise $59m from roadblock fines this year. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
PATCH, PATCH, PATCH…
Harare City Council workers patch up part of Seke Road near Sunningdale. Government has declared the state of the country’s road a disaster.
CROSSING DANGEROUSLY
A motorists drives through a battered bridge in Braeside, Harare. Zimbabwe’s roads -which have been neglected for decades- have come under intense scrutiny this rain season. Pic Aaron Ufumeli
Harare City Council security, with help of the Zimbabwe Republic Police force food vendors out of Harare Central Business District. The removal of food vendors – which had been sanctioned by the council with blessings from the health ministry in response to a typhoid outbreak in the city- has since been stopped by the High Court. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
A vendor sells his wares at Mbare Musika bust terminus. President Robert Mugabe’s failed economic policies have rendered millions of Zimbabweans unemployed, with many of them resorting to vending for survival. But it is not easy being a vendor as council and police officials engage use all forms of force – often brute- to wipe out the ‘illegal vendors’ .Pic Aaron Ufumeli
A part of Mbare Musika after the Harare City council carried out a clean up exercise following an outcry over the accumulation of uncollected refuse at the country’s biggest vegetable market.Pic Aaron Ufumeli
Warriors coach Kallisto Pasuwa wipes his face after his national football team arrived in Zimbabwe from the Africa Cup of Nations where the Warriors were knocked out in the first round of the tournament
HEALTH HAZARD . . .
Raw sewage flows from a burst sewer pipe on in Manyame Park, Chitungwiza
Vagrants pick recyclable items from bins at the car park near Mbare Farmers’ Market. They resell the items to recycling companies.
WINNER
Musician Leonard Zhakata displays the three awards he won after three songs from his last album, Mutungadzose, made it to the top three of the annual Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 charts. The awards marked a return of the veteran musician to the limelight after years of hibernation. Pic Aaron Ufumeli
Great stuff indeed
zim will never be collony again
no it wont! there is nothing left…….
It was handed over in great shape in 1980 and look at it now…Who in their right minds wants to colonise this heap of shit!
Chitungwiza council must attend to that sewage as soon as possible before a disaster breaks out, they must value people’s lives ….
Chitungwiza council should attend to that sewage before a disaster happens, they must value people’s lives, lets keep our country clean and health
disaster is about to happen fix the problem fast time is ticking!
Aaron Ufumeli mudara wevadhara thanx for the good work. your pic on the bridge needs no more words.
Pamberi neZanu, ndokutongaka uku!!
Great pictures, but the caption on the first one is incorrect and borders on exaggeration. I have counted seven officers, yet the caption claims there are dozens. By implication, we should be seeing at least two dozen officers, thus twenty four. Lets uphold intergrity even in small matters.
Thank you for the swift correction, but good manners and professional ettiquate demands an acknkowledgement.
This is happening because of sanctions,Britain and its allies,kkkkkkkkk!
We all cry blaming government, forgetting that govt is people like you. Even if we give you the chance to run you can fail as well. God is the answer guys.
Usataura nezvamwari vanhu vari busy kutenga maFord Ranger evhoti.Mwari akstipa pfungwa.Zanu they are just busy looking after themselves and only a moron may not see this.How must do 350 Ford Rangers cost.It is people like LIVE who continue to justify humbavha.Mwari anobatsira anozvibatsirawo.Mubhaibheri chaimo vana vaMwari vanoenda kuhondo want when their survival is threatened. Sei vasina kuti zvaskuda mwari. .??????Mukai vana Live..
Only God has justice. Let’s pray for Devine intervention from the ever living God. What is impossible with man God can do.
Imi ma zrp murishit dzevanhu matsotsi.paroad no coment we like to hire RG and his entire cabinet or there stil blame the west about this