Karuru resurfaces at Amazulu

WARRIORS midfielder, Ovidy Karuru has resurfaced at South African First Division League side, Amazulu, where he is expected to sign a contract today.

BY HENRY MHARA

The winger arrived at the Durban side on Monday this week for trials and it appears he impressed the team’s management, who were quoted in the media yesterday expressing satisfaction with his performance.

Amazulu are coached by former Motor Action gaffer, Joey Antipas and they recently signed another Zimbabwean, Stephen Makatuka, who was snapped up from Caps United.

The club’s general manager, Lunga Sokhela told South African media yesterday that the decision, whether to take Karuru on board or not, would be made today.

“We have been impressed with him, but one needs to look at certain aspects from the management point of view, but in terms of the calibre of the player, we’re happy,” he was quoted as saying by football magazine Kick-Off.

“I think we will decide tomorrow and I need to engage directors on signing him and we will take it from there.”

If the deal materialises, it would be Karuru’s second spell in South Africa, having played for Kaizer Chiefs.

The winger signed for the Soweto giants in 2014 from Belgium, but never settled before being shown the exit door last year.

He was also linked with a move to local giants Dynamos and ZPC Kariba, but the moves failed, forcing the former Masvingo United star to spend the rest of the year without a club.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum midfielder, Walter Musona has signed for top-flight South African side Polokwane City.

No official confirmation could be obtained from both FC Platinum or Polokwane, but reports suggested the attacker, younger brother of Warriors striker, Knowledge, has signed a two-and-half-year contract.

He joins Warriors keeper, George Chigova, who is already in the books of the Limpopo-based team.

Musona was part of the FC Platinum side, but left the country last week for South Africa, where they are expected to play a friendly match against Caf Champions League winners, Mamelodi Sundowns in Rustenburg this afternoon.