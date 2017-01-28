Gokwe man to hang for killing security guard

A 29-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man, who eight years ago, fatally struck a private security guard with a hoe handle during a robbery, has been sentenced to death by High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi.

By Stephen Chadenga

Doubt Mathe, from Chief Chireya’s area in Gowe North, was on Wednesday convicted over the murder of Taurayi Mache, who was guarding Grafax Cotton Company premises on June 14, 2008.

Mathe struck Mache with a hoe handle on the head leading to his death, after his robbery bid was foiled by the deceased.

Justice Mathonsi said Mache’s killing was preconceived and brutal and that a heavy sentence was necessary in the circumstances to send a clear message on the need to respect the sanctity of life.

State counsel, Tafadzwa Mpariwa told the court that on the fateful night, Mache reported for duty at Grafax Cotton Company, where he worked as a security guard.

Mathe, in the company of two accomplices, one who is now deceased and the other still at large, stormed the premises with the intention to commit a robbery, assaulted Mache, accusing him of foiling their mission.

The court heard that the trio then broke into a nearby house, where a cotton buyer, Winnie Sigwala, was sleeping, and demanded money from her.

Out of fear, Sigwala directed the gang to the kitchen, where the money was hidden, and they got away with

Z$50 billion, two solar inverters and a generator.

Mathe and his accomplices then ordered Sigwala to lie face down before they fled into the night.

Sigwala thereafter called one of her workmates and they proceeded to Mache’s workplace, where they found him unconscious and bleeding from the mouth and ears.

A report was made to the village head, who immediately organised a search party, leading to the arrest of Mathe and his now-deceased accomplice, 12km away from the scene, as the third suspect fled.