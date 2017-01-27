Chidzambwa calls for foreign coach

FORMER Warriors mentor Sunday Chidzambwa believes the Warriors need a foreign coach in the technical team, with Kalisto Pasuwa as his assistant so that he can understudy him and eventually take over in future.
Pasuwa is under the spotlight after the Warriors’ early exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football tournament in Gabon, with some critics saying the former Dynamos coach was exposed at the grand stage.
Some are even calling for Pasuwa’s head, but Chidzambwa, arguably the most successful coach the country has had, feels his former player has the potential to succeed as the Warriors coach.
Chidzambwa, who was assistant to the famed Reinhard Fabisch (now late) before taking over from the German coach, believes Pasuwa needs an experienced foreign coach above him, who can guide him before taking over in the future.
“I benefited a lot from that man [Fabisch]. I was his assistant and learnt a lot from him. Fabisch was that kind of coach, who really liked to study video footage of his opponents and he would employ a system designed for a particular opponent. My success was all because of him,” he said.
“When we were going to the Africa Cup of Nations, I said we were going to learn, but the problem we have in Zimbabwe is that we don’t have continuity. We were lucky, though, to qualify for the next edition in Egypt, but there was a new coach, who was learning again. So we need continuity if we are to achieve greatness and I think it could be one of the solutions to have Pasuwa as an assistant to a foreign coach.”
Chidzambwa said while his mentor, Fabisch would tinker with his formation depending on the situation and opponents, he stuck with the 3-5-2 formation that impressed him.
He still uses it to this day, despite criticism from some quarters, who view it as ultra-defensive.
“Some people say the 3-5-2 formation is defensive, I don’t agree with them. With this formation, it’s not easy for opponents to break you down and at the same time, when you are attacking, you have the numbers and there is mobility. People were saying it’s old-fashioned, but look, it is now being used again in Europe,” Chidzambwa said.
Chidzambwa is the country’s most successful coach having led the Warriors to their first Afcon finals in Tunisia in 2004.
He also guided Harare giants Dynamos to the final of the African Champions League in 1998, a feat that is yet to be repeated by any other coach in Zimbabwe.
He was Fabisch’s assistant during the era of the famous Dream Team of the early 90s that stunned watchers of the African game with their fighting spirit combined with sheer brilliance.
Chidzambwa also bemoaned the Warriors’ inconsistency in qualifying for the Afcon as one of the factors they performed badly at the tournament.
The Warriors were returning to the continent’s football premier tournament for the first time in over a decade.
“It was one of the reasons for the team’s failure. Other teams are going there every two years and for us we spend 10 years and then qualify. We can’t afford to be going there to learn every time,” Chidzambwa said.
The Warriors crashed out of the tournament in the group stages following a humiliating 4-2 defeat at the hands of Tunisia in their last group match on Monday to return home without a win having managed just a 2-2 draw against Algeria in their opening match of the campaign before losing to Senegal 2-0 in their second match.
I think Mhofu, Mhlauri,Pasuwa and Mapeza would form a strong technical team. Foreign coaches have no hearts for the national teams they take.
Empower yourselves , no wonder why the local zim coaches arent engaged into coaching other national teams eg Malawi lol
note mr chidzambwa,siyanai nenyaya yemaforegn coach.the wound of valinos are still fresh.where is our orld cup 2018.kuda kuuraya carear dzevana.hapana mari hapana mari.
Zim has qualified for Afcon three times and each time guided by a local coach. Better give Pasuwa more time than get a foreign coach.
Would a foreign coach travel by bus to Malawi?
Does a player need a foreign coach to know that munhu haadhonzwe mubox?
Sent Pasuwa for training outside and attach him to foreign clubs and see results. Continuity is the key. He has seen areas that need attention.
I agree with you. What is Zifa and GVT doing in empowering the coaches. Send them to Well run Clubs. No matter how Pasuwa is devoted to the team if he lacks the right education results will not come.
Guys let us look back. This project involving Billiart, Mahachi, Katsande, Musona etc, was started by Mapeza. The team was playing very good football until Mapeza was sacked. Mapeza has that European experience that we need. Zvekuda kudzidzisa Pasuwa kuti ku Europe kunoitwei hazvishandi because nekuona paTV chaipo haasi kudzidza.
There is no need for a foreign coach. Train our local coaches by attaching them to good teams. Local coaches have a better understanding of our players. I remember when Valinhos came here he was asked a simple question about how much he knew about Benjani. He said he kne very little. Instead of progressing we went steps backwards and this is the reason we are not in the world cup qualifiers
With all due respect; for now Zimbabwe needs to do a lot other than hiring a foreign coach. We have never done better under a foreign though with better players.
What is more important is to give Pasuwa a chance with his current Technical team. Lets pay our players on time, form academies to increase player base and narture talent.
If we have talent why is it that the bulk of our players is in SA: All the countries that are doing well at afcon have more playes in Europe. That must be PSL & ZIFA’s target for now. I would say ZIFA should have a five year target of having at least 50 players in competitive European leagues i.e. Engaland; Spain, Germany, Italy etc
Chidzambwa please learn to groom available talent than this fake attitude of thinking foreign is best
l still remember people saying Chidzambwa needs a technical advisor after he was badly exposed at the grand stage akaramba and now what is he saying. With all due respect could you please shut your mouth Mr Chidzambwa.
Gaikai January 27, 2017 at 10:12 am #
Sent Pasuwa for training outside and attach him to foreign clubs and see results. Continuity is the key. He has seen areas that need attention.
mapeza was a good defender pamazuva ake ngatore team yenyika muone zvinoita bhoo….look at fc platinum masimbiro eback yake not zvapasuwa zvokuisa anamuroiwa kutiuraisa kwega nxaa….mapeza for national team…..muroiwa akatiuraisa magame ese aya kuafcon
I just saw the headline and did not bother to read the story I came straightaway to have a look at the comments and I must say I am very happy that almost everyone is against the foreign coach myself included. Toda wedu wemuno honestly ndaive ndisingatarisiri kuti tichatomboonawo manet considering mateams ataive nawo mugroup medu. Nhayi Mhofu makangamwa chazuro nehope here? Im sure pamaive imi murairidzi pane zvakambozevezegwa zvakada kudayi mukaramba.
why he didnt call for a foreign coach when he made the maiden appearance at Afcon
Lets try Mapeza and Pasuwa