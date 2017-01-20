Zim Mane-handled

SENEGAL . . . . . . . (2)
ZIMBABWE . . . . . . . 0
Zimbabwe’s chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the on-going 2017 Africa Cup of Nations received a body blow when they were put to the sword by a classy, but wasteful Senegal side here last night.
BY KEVIN MAPASURE IN FRANCEVILLE, GABON
With the win, Senegal became the first team to qualify for the next stage at this tournament.
Zimbabwe will try to push their case when they clash with Tunisia, who beat Algeria last night, in an earlier Group B match in Libreville on Monday.
Senegal were brilliant on the night and the Warriors have goalkeeper, Tatenda Mukuruva to thank after he made a catalogue of saves to keep Zimbabwe in the game.
At times, the gap in class between Zimbabwe and Senegal, who named four English Premier League stars in their first 11 — Cheikou Kouyate, Sadio Mane, Mame Diouf and Idrissa Gueye of West Ham, Liverpool, Stoke City and Everton, respectively — was too obvious.
Zimbabwe have themselves to blame after a disjointed performance helped Senegal’s cause.
In the first half, Zimbabwe failed to match Senegal, tactically, technically and physically, but to their credit, they later grew into the match to avert what was threatening to become a total embarrassment.
Mane and Henri Saviet scored a goal apiece to set their side on course — all in the first 15 minutes.
In the first half, Zimbabwe started off on the back foot and never quite recovered.
Once the first goal was scored, it never looked like Zimbabwe could recover from this one, as Senegal maintained their camp in the Warriors territory.
As early as the third minute, Senegal fired warning shots when Lazio’s Balde Keita escaped from his marker before shooting narrowly wide with Mukuruva desperate and sprawling.
Three minutes later, Mukuruva saved his captain’s blushes when he when he left his line, spread himself big to narrow Mame Diouf’s target after skipper Willard Katsande had been robbed of possession.
But three minutes later, Senegal were not going to be denied, as Keita picked a stray pass by Mathew Rusike, raced forward and cut a low cross to give Mane a simple tap-in.
Diouf was left kicking himself moments later after he failed to connect a Lamine Gassan cross from the right and Zimbabwe survived.
The advantage was doubled just before the quarter of an hour mark from a set piece, with Saviet beating both the wall and Mukuruva to find the corner of the net.
The Senegalese were coasting and were enjoying the comfort of Zimbabwe’s lack of threat and hunger.
Sometimes, one felt for the Zimbabwean players, the class was just too different. One wondered whether there was anything they could do better.
In the second half, Zimbabwe had sporadic chances and the best fell to Khama Billiat, who blasted his effort high and wide when through on goal.
There was little to talk about in terms of Zimbabwe’s attack after coach Kalisto Pasuwa had substituted Mathew Rusike and Kuda Mahachi to replace them with Evans Rusike and Tendai Ndoro.
Even though the two had a bit of life in them, they could not influence the flow of traffic, as Senegal threatened to run riot.
At the other end, Diouf, Muossa Sow, Mane and Keita were all denied by Mukuruva.
Senegal
A Diallo, S Mbodji, K Koulibali, C Mbengue, I Gueye, C Kouyate (Cheikou Ndoye 84), M Diouf (Moussa Sow 62), S Mane (Ismaila Sarr 90), K Balde, L Gassama, H Saivet
Zimbabwe
T Mukuruva, H Zvirekwi, E Muroiwa, C Nhamoinesu, O Bhasera, W Katsande, M Nakamba, M Rusike (Ndoro 46) , C Billiat, N Mushekwi (Malajila 82), K Mahachi (E Rusike 46)
The ‘Worry-us’ were taught a soccer lesson. My favourite guy Billiat was nowhere to be seen as he was tightly marked by Everton’s Idrissa Gana.
Senegal’s Keita was a joy to watch.
Mouya zvenyu ku Zim tikupei ma BOND NOTES ENYU.
‘Worry-us’ woyeee! Woyeee!
kkkk
Ma SUNCTIONS AITA KUTI TIDYIWE NGE SENEGAL. BRITAIN & HER ALLIES.
Mr Pasuwa, face yavo inobva yanzwisa tsitsi. Shame.
ma SUNCTIONS AITA KUTI TIDYIWE NGE SENEGAL:: BRITAIN & HER ALLIES.
KKKKKKK
manhandled – silly!!
You are the silly one!!!!!If you knew English this is a pun on Saido Mane’s name hence Mane handled. Do u know what a pun is?
kkkkkkk how baffling that ytvyvm could come and display his ignorance here? Don’t give him the pun stuff he will choke on it!
PKP
hongu, kurohwa chaiko
Too demanding these idiots, yet doing nothing on the ground
So what happened to the favourites tag? Better to let football do the talking.
On a positive note Zim can still beat Tunisia and qualify for quarters. Lets not give up hope.
Creative Midfielder lacking please PASUWA,Raphael Manuvire is the next Gidhiza
Guys let us not just throw names when did Manuvire play like Gidhiza? The country has no midfielder of repute at the moment that is why our top goal scorers do 12 goals all season. The only one who may do but is aged is Naughty Flea from Chicken Inn. Pasuwa did well with that team. Billart is not strong and may not break into Europe with just 1 wonder perfomance.
Nonsense! Pasuwa and Katsande were talking too much before this game. And our boys were humiliated; made to run like headless chickens, chasing shadows of the Senegalese.
For the next game, can the coach give a chance to the other 11 who have not yet played because we are definitely coming home. We will not match Tunisia, if you saw how Tunisians played against Senegal.
iye angaisa Rusike mu game nxaaaaaa
we cannot compare ourselves with those guys, still learning and almost there, lets go guys, go warriors we are behind you
and whe do u think we will get there?
Pasuwa was clueless
Pasuwa should just learn to shut his mouth and respect other teams before the match starts. This stage which Pasuwa entered showed that he is not in that league and he has to do more. As a team Zimbabwe lacked the technical advice that the first twenty minutes they should defend and then thereafter they should attack. It is the same old song , so near but so far away to even dream that as a soccer loving nation one day something will ever come up !
Well done our Warriors u played with the best
I think we were going to lose the game even if Pasuwa had not “talked too much.” I prefer to see the positives, the good shift put in by the likes of Mukuruva, Costa and Zvirekwi as well as the second half clean sheet. Winning against Tunisia, though difficult, is not impossible. Pasuwa was not clueless, the goals we conceded were not entirely unavoidable on the players’ part. He did make positive changes at half time and Evans Rusike was taking the game to the Senegalese when he came on, which was refreshing. Sometimes our criticisms are just spiteful.
Senegal yakati wanzira vakomana It was like a two year old boy fighting an eighteen year old boy We were taught a soccer lesson which we learned the hard painful way!
Dai takangoita Mugabe coach iyezvi tiri safe. Its either aigona kuramba kuenda ku2nd half oti bhora rapera or kuenda kuFinal zvenharo chero tadyiwa zvokuti team dzaitopinda paFinal dziri nhatu chero tadyiwa kkkkkkk.
Aaaah regai timboseka zvedu. Mati igame here ratakaoneswa nezuro? Coach kufuta matama nekupererwa kkkkkkk.
Losing bonus minus $5000.00 pwaaaaaati zvangu. Go Worry-Us go.
Dr Mangudya calls Bond Notes( Exporters incentive)
pasuwa not a coach . munhu akatadza kucoacher dynamos angazogona nyika kkkkkkkkkkkkk
Pasuwa didn’t fail at Dynamos, for what it’s worth, he actually set a record of winning 4 consecutive titles. Has Dynamos won anything since? Can you please tell me which Zim coach or any other has won 4 consecutive titles in their league? Pasuwa deserves a chance to learn from the Senegal defeat, he may end up qualifying if he beats Tunisia after all.
Creative Midfielders None Existent: Thabani Kamusoko and Raphael Manunuvire come to mind!
zvemaworriors better kusiyanazvo zvinopedza power
igaroziva kuti kurohwa ndokwedu. Its not NEEEEEW #tajaira kikik
takajairirwa. wese angoda anogona Kutis*ira
90% OF OUR PLAYERS are based in south africa and 90% of the Senegalese players are based in the toughest leagues in europe including Italy , Germany , Turkey and England . So honestly how can a nation whose captain plays for kaizer chiefs , can be a match for senegal ? Tsholotsho and even Border strikers can beat kaizer chiefs any day of the week . During the days of Fabisch we had players based in Turkey , Germany , England etc and the words foreighn based are being grossly abused here ! The current crop of players are not even good enough to play in the top leagues of europe but they are only good enough for South africa and this is a big fat joke .
Thats what you get with chaotic preparations. ZIFA failed the nation with its boss a known zanu pf apologist that defeat is a zanu pf defeat.
Hi
well done, we support you but you are lead by ZANU PF thug which makes it sense if you do not progress.
We need to suppot warriors cz if u take a looke in southen Africa is the only country who qualify for 2017 Africa cup
To me we did very well. Those guys are profesionals and we are still amateurs when it comes to soccer. They learnt something anyway.
pasuwa aita kunge arikutengesa airtime pa touch line nechibibi angaakafeka
with God all things are possible. To God a day is like 1000years and 1000years is like a day. Our God is a mighty warrior, great in battle, he is going to be a warrior for our warriors. David a small boy defeated a giant Goliath, he did so after being despised by his own brothers. let our own people despise you boys but they shall celebrate to your victory. its never too late for God to move in your camp. Those on our side are many than those with Tunisia, let Christ separate christians from idol worshippers on monday. Tunisia is just but a name
l think those guys got too much confident that they were going to beat senegal there should have gone in that match as underdogs and we laked players who have got pace and who are skillful and l think if we are to beat tunisia we should learn to keep possesion by distributing the ball around l think we gave senegal to much room to do what they want because we did not do really well in that mid and l think Pasuwa should do his tactics well because the reason why ndoro underperformed is because of the position he was playing him .ndoro is a finisher not the ball distributor l hope Pasuwa will just shut up and stop talking nonsense in the press lets just go into monday’s game as underdogs.Finish!
lets wait and c the game against tunisia