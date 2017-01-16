Floods displace 30 families in Budiriro

HARARE City Council has teamed up with the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society to evacuate and provide emergency shelter for at least 30 families displaced by flooding in Budiriro 5 Extension.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme said the most affected families were those with homes built close to Marimba River, which had burst its banks following incessant rains at the weekend.

“Marimba River burst its banks owing to the incessant rains and 30 families had to be evacuated because their homes are now immersed in water. We have had help from Red Cross, which has provided tents for the makeshift shelter,” he said.

Chideme said council has opened investigations on how the families, who are members of Common Vision Housing Co-operative, ended up being allocated stands on the banks of the river.

“Harare City Council is investigating circumstances that led to the allocation of residential stands 50 metres from Marimba River. The investigations will ascertain the authenticity of the layout plan and whether the affected stands are within the approved plan,” he said.

Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni visited the affected families on Saturday to assess the extent of the damage, where he said the local authority would only provide the way forward after completing its investigations.

NewsDay could not reach the affected homes, as the foot bridge, which connects Budiriro 5 Extension and the rest of the city was submerged in water.

Meanwhile, members of the police sub aqua unit were yesterday dispatched to the area to search for an 18-year-old Mufakose resident feared to have been swept away by the floods.

Chief police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said she had not yet been briefed over the incident.