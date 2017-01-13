Navigation

You are here: Home Multimedia News Mugabe to die October 2017, claims Pastor

Mugabe to die October 2017, claims Pastor

January 13, 2017 in Multimedia, News

At has become a trend that whenever the year starts prophecies hit the headlines.

A case in point is a “prophecy”by Kariba based Pastor Mugadza who claims that President Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 years in February, will die on October 17 2017.

3 Responses to Mugabe to die October 2017, claims Pastor

  1. Willard Tramposo January 13, 2017 at 2:38 pm #

    Am sick and tired of hearing prophecies from these fake prophets.
    Its high time the nonagenarian should send his boys to arrest these prophets.

    Reply
    • Chatunga Mhere January 13, 2017 at 2:50 pm #

      Mugadza waakuzodashurwa manje nemagooks eka fossil goblin aka!kkkkkkk

      Reply
  2. Jakalasi January 13, 2017 at 2:53 pm #

    We have heard this before over and over again. Prophets of doom.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo