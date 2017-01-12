Vendors, council clash looms

HARARE City Council’s decision to force vendors off the streets beginning today could trigger a bruising court battle, a representative body has warned.
BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA
The Vendors’ Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset) yesterday said it was getting ready to approach the High Court for an interdict if the council pushed through with the contentious ban on the selling of vegetables and fruits at “undesignated points in the city”.
Viset, in a statement, said there was no tangible correlation between the selling of the fruits and vegetables and the spread of typhoid, which is the reason council gave for the ban, arguing the move would result in loss of income for millions of street traders.
“The loss of income and livelihoods is likely to be disproportional to the aim that the government seeks to achieve,” Viset said.
Vendors accused council and the government of insensitivity at a time when millions are making a living out of selling wares on the streets.
Harare, struggling with an outbreak of water-borne diseases such as typhoid, which has since claimed two lives, has said preliminary investigations have shown that typhoid was being fuelled by unregulated vending of foodstuffs.
Mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni yesterday said council was caught in an invidious position.
“At the moment, we are caught between three factors: the livelihoods of the venders, the cleanliness of the city and disease control,” he said.
The city spokesperson, Michael Chideme said the vendors would be forced off at the expiry of the 48-hour notice issued this week.
“We gave them a 48-hour ultimatum. Apparently, we are still waiting for the 48 hours and then from there we will remove them,” he said.
Police used a hailer to give final warnings to vendors to vacate their selling points.
THAT’S OUR WORK PLACE IN THE STREETS WERE IS OUR 2 MILLION JOBS?
apa pachaita ma1
Manyenyeni and team your major weakness is that you believe democracy means opposing Mugabe not knowing that the provision of affordable services to the residents through good corporate governance is the best democratic principle.By giving that ultimatum you want people to revolt against who nhai. Where were u when things were deteriorating to the extent of having such outbreaks.Busy buying 4×4 to chase commuters.What madness.Money which should have been used to improve infrastructure.Just to ask.Has the number of toilets in the C.B.D increased from that left by Ian Douglas Smith.What type of management is yours which can not manage mere toilets.Dai manga muri mawar vet taiti zvimwe your weakness is that its a scenerio from bush to office zvekuti hamukoshesi toilets manga majaira bush system.Give residents peace to show your democratic values