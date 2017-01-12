Nengomasha part of SuperSport’s Afcon panellists

FORMER Warriors midfield hardman, Tinashe Nengomasha will be one of the pundits on SuperSport in their coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off in Gabon on Saturday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

He is part of the star-studded cast that includes former Bafana Bafana striker, Benni McCarthy and ex-Nigeria skipper, Joseph Yobo.

The trio would be joined by former Ghanaian stalwart, Sammy Kuffour and former Uganda international, David Obua.

SuperSport said the quintet will also be part of the guest line-up of Masterplan, an hour-long magazine show airing on Sundays at 4pm, tactically dissecting all matches played in the week.

But it is the presence of Nengomasha on the panel that will excite many Zimbabweans, as he will provide his expert opinion during SuperSport’s broadcast of the games featuring the Warriors.

Nengomasha was part of the Warriors team that participated at the 2004 Afcon finals in Tunisia, a squad that was captained by the iconic Peter Ndlovu.

The midfielder, who has 42 national team caps, currently plays for South African Division One side, Cape Town All Stars.

Zimbabwe are in the ultra-tough Group B, together with Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal.

They start their campaign on Sunday against the Carthage Eagles in Franceville before taking on Sadio Mane’s Senegal on Thursday in the same city.

They will conclude their group matches against Tunisia in Libreville four days later.

SuperSport will broadcast live and in HD all 32 matches of the January 14 to February 5 tournament.

Matches will be spread across eight channels: SS4, SS5 (for South Africa), SS6, Maximo2, Maximo3, Maximo 360, Select 1 and Select 2 (for the rest of the continent).

SuperSport 5 is the overflow channel for the final round of the group stages, where matches kick off simultaneously.

SuperSport will be dispatching seasoned continental football journalist Thomas Kwenaite to Gabon along with Andrew Kabuura and Michael Katahena.

The trio will be the World of Champions’ eyes and ears, bringing viewers inside information from the Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ghana camps.

They will also be supplying content to Akwaaba, a 30-minute magazine show presented by Carol Tshabalala, which will delve into the sights and sounds of Gabon. Akwaaba, which translates to welcome in many Western African dialects, will air on Saturdays from 4pm.