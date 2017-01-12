Mayor bemoans govt’s resistance to devolution

BULAWAYO mayor, Martin Moyo, has blamed poor service delivery at most local authorities on government’s refusal to implement devolution of power to enable councils to administer their own affairs.
By NQOBANI NDLOVU
Moyo, who recently visited devolved local authorities in Kenya together with top officials from the Local Government ministry, civil society organisations and rural district councils, said Zimbabwe stood to accrue more benefits from a devolved governance system.
“Devolution is not an end in itself. In Kenya, the benefits have been phenomenal, far reaching and widespread.
Rural counties have done more than 2 000 kilometre of road and a good part of these being super highways,” he said.
“Bulawayo has about that much of road. Imagine having refurbished and rehabilitated all our roads. They have built well-equipped schools and hospitals.
“The money being invested in both infrastructure and equipment is what we can only dream of. Everywhere we went, people spoke well about devolution and they confidently attribute all their success and wealth to devolution.”
Kenya adopted a new Constitution in 2010, which among others, provides for devolution of power.
“The aura is that of general satisfaction and happiness. They are overtaking us in literacy rates and they boast more and more doctors and professors. Devolution is the greatest good that has happened in Kenya,” Moyo said.
He blamed the government’s lack of political will for stalling the implementation of devolution despite it being provided for in the Constitution.
“My view is that we pay lip-service to devolution. We have not put in place structures to ensure devolution happens. We do not have legal instruments to devolve. We are not even thinking about it,” he said.
“There are some of us who believe devolution will be achieved by a mere alignment of the acts, or that devolution is something that can happen within a particular ministry.
“Devolution cannot be given in portions like medicine. Devolution is a whole system of governance.”
There you are. In Zimbabwe we work backwards as if to stall all progress and development. Whether the Constitution of the our country will ever be observed remains a conundrum but then one comes to conclude that being lawful is anathema to our lot. Cursed, aren’t we ?
I am not anti-devolution, but this article is concocted with lies and misinformation packaged as the truth. The country and local authorities shouldn’t hide behind devolution while corruption is Zimbabwe’s enemy number 1. To argue that Kenya has many Professors and is overtaking Zim on literacy rates because of devolution is a white lie. If we claim Zim has 98% literacy rates, Kenya is overtaking Zim going to what %? 99 or 100%? To claim that Kenya made 2,000km of super high ways and produced many Professors over the past 6 years is fabrication of facts. In any case, its not about having many Professors, its about having enough Professors to match your needs. Kenya has over 45million people, with over 50 private and government universities and colleges, why should Zim aim to have more Professors with 13million people and less than 10 universities? Is Kenya benefiting from devolution, l think so. Should we devolve, l think so. But lets not use fabricated data to justify a cause! The mayor is either blindly accepting fabricated and concocted data and stories or is intentionally avoiding the truth to further a cause.
What is the truth that the mayor is avoiding?
Just coming out in defence of a corrupt system. We all know some are scared of devolution because corrupt provinces will be exposed with failure , while some will excel with success. We know that !