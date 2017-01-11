Total to fly 2 lucky football fans to Gabon

TOTAL Zimbabwe will take two lucky football fans on an all-expenses paid trip to watch the final match of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that roars into life in Gabon on Saturday.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Total are the official Confederation of African Football sponsors for the next eight years, having signed an agreement to bankroll the organisation’s 10 principal competitions in July, starting with the forthcoming tournament.

In a statement, Total Zimbabwe commercial manager, Chris Kasima said they would be holding a competition, where two winners will get to witness the last game of the tournament live.

“We are currently running promotions and competitions that are specifically geared towards our football fans and we hope that this can act as a booster for Zimbabweans to actively engage with the Total Afcon 2017 tournament,” he said.

Zimbabwe will kick off their campaign with a match against Algeria on Sunday and engage Senegal four days later, while their match against Tunisia is set for January 23.

The Warriors qualified to the finals for the first time in a decade having made the 2004 and 2006 finals previously.