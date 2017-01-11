Court orders Chombo to pay for impounded car

A RUSAPE motorist has been granted about $5 000 compensation for damages caused to his vehicle after it was impounded at a police roadblock and got involved in an accident while being driven to the police station.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Simba Chikaka had claimed $6 960, as compensation in a lawsuit, where he cited Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri and Constable Titus Matava, who impounded and damaged the car along Rusape-Nyazura Road on November 1, 2015.

Rusape magistrate, Shingi Mutiro trimmed down Chikaka’s claims to $4 960 and ordered the respondents to pay the damages.

“Judgment entered for the plaintiff in the sum of $4 960 being of the cost of the motor vehicle in question, namely a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy, against the defendants jointly and severally the one paying other to be absorbed,” the ruling read.

In his founding affidavit, Chikaka said he was driving his newly-imported vehicle, when he was stopped at a roadblock along Rusape-Nyazura Road on November 1, 2015.

He said Matava then demanded a $20 spot fine for failing to display temporary vehicle registration plates.

When Chikaka said he did not have the cash on him, Matava ordered him to move to the passenger seat, as the police officer got behind the wheel heading to the police station.

Along the way, Matava got involved in an accident and the vehicle was extensively damaged, while Chikaka sustained head, neck and hip injuries.